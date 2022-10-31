JKP Answer Key 2022 (Out): Download PDF @jkpolice.gov.in

JKP Answer Key 2022 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) on jkpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download Jammu and Kashmir Police Answer Key Here.

JKP Constable Answer Key 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) has uploaded the answer key of the exam for the post of Constable. The candidates who appeared in the exam can download JKP Constable Answer Key from the website of the JKP i.e. jkpolice.gov.in. The candidates who are desirous of contesting any question/answer made public through the said answer key are advised to visit J&K Police Website in order to download the format.

Candidates can also submit such filled-in proforma personally in PRB Section PHQ J&K adjacent to Gulshan Ground Jammu. The performa can be submitted from 01 November to 10 November 2022 during office hours.

JKPConstable Answer Key Link is also provided below. The candidate can download the PDF and check the answers.

JKP Constable Answer Key Download Link



How to Download JKP Constable Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the JKP i.e. jkpolice.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Answer Key and Notice for Contesting Answer Key’

Download JKP Constable Answer Key PDF

Check the answers

What is JKP Constable Result Date 2022 ?

The police will announce the result in due course of time on the official website of the police. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website of the result updates.

Jammu and Kashmir conducted the Constable Exam on 26 October 2022 under 02 Border Battalions at various exam centres in the state.