Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

JKPSC Admit Card 2021 Released for PO, AE, DSO, ARO Exam @jkpsc.nic.in, Download From Here

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Prosecution Officer (PO), Assistant Engineer (AE), Deputy Research Officer (DSO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) will be released today i.e. on 16 August 2021 on jkpsc.nic.in.

Created On: Aug 16, 2021 17:16 IST
JKPSC Admit Card 2021
JKPSC Admit Card 2021

JKPSC Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded by Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for Prosecution Officer (PO), Assistant Engineer (AE), Deputy Research Officer (DSO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) Posts. Candidates appearing in preliminary written exam on 25 August 2021 can download JKPSC Admit Card from the official website - jkpsc.nic.in. We have given JKPSC Admit Card Link below:

JKPSC PO Admit Card Download Link

JKPSC AE and Other Admit Card Download Link

How to Download JKPSC Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of JKPSC - jkpsc.nic.in
  2. Click on the link 'Download Admit Card for Written Test for the post of AE (Civil),Deputy/Assistant Research Officer' or 'Download Admit Card for Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination,2021' given under 'Whats New' Section
  3. A new page will be opened where you are required to enter your Online Application Form Number and click on 'Submit' Button
  4. Download JKPSC PO Admit Card and JKPSC JE and Other Admit Card

JKPSC Exam for these posts will be conducted as follow:

  1. Prosecution Officer (PO) in Home Department Paper 1 - 10 AM to 12 Noon
  2. Prosecution Officer (PO) in Home Department Paper 2 - 2 PM to 4 PM
  3. AE (Civil) Exam 2021, DRO and ARO - 10 AM to 12 Noon

Those candidates who will not be able to download their admit card before 20 August 2021 may approach the commission office Jammu/Srinagar.

JKPSC PO Exam Pattern

Papers

No. of Questions

Marks

Time Duration

I

100

200

2 hours

II

100

200

2 hours

Total

200

400

 

Those who qualify in the JKPSC PO Prelims Exam will be called for the mains exam.

JKPSC AE, DSO, ARO Exam Pattern:

There will be 120 objective-type multiple-choice questions to be completed I 2 hours. The total marks of the exam are

There will be negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer

On the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the written exam, an interview/viva-voce will be conducted.

 

 

 

 

FAQ

I am not able to download JKPSC Admit Card 2021. What should I do ?

You may contact the (Computer Section) J&K Public Service Commission, Resham Garh Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu/Solina, Srinagar, with a valid proof of having filled in Online Application form & Fee.

What is JKPSC AE Exam Date ?

25 August 2021

What is JKPSC PO Admit Card Link ?

You can download JKPSC PO Admit Card through this link - http://jkpsc.nic.in/result/PO_ADMITCARD_2021.html
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

2 + 6 =
Post

Comments