JKPSC Recruitment 2023 For 420 Assistant Professor Posts @jkpsc.nic.in: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

JKPSC has invited online applications for the 420 Assistant Professor Postson its official website. Check  JKPSC  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Job Notification : Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for a total 420 Assistant Professor posts. These positions are available in different disciplines in Govt Degree Colleges of Higher Education Department across the state. 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before June 16, 2023. The online application process for these posts will commence from May 17, 2023. 

To apply for Assistant Professor posts, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Master degree with good academic record. You can check all the details including educational qualification, eligibility, how to apply and other updates here. 

 

Notification Details JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023:
Notification No: 17-PSC(DR-P) of 2023

Career Counseling

Important Date JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: May 17, 2023
Last Date for Submission of Application: June 16, 2023
Editing of the online application: June 17 to June 19, 2023


Vacancy Details JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023:
Assistant Professor-285

Eligibility Criteria JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification 
Good academic record as defined by the concerned university with at least 55 % marks with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/how to apply/age limit and other updates for the posts.

Age Limit (as on 01 January 2023) JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
40 Yrs
Please check the notification for category wise age limit and relaxation. 

Requisite Fee
General Category-Rs. 1000.00
Reserved Category-Rs. 500
PHC candidates-Nil 

Selection Process
Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates written exam followed by interview. 

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: PDF

How To Apply:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before June 16, 2023. 

