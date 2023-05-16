JKPSC Recruitment 2023 For 420 Assistant Professor Posts @jkpsc.nic.in: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

JKPSC has invited online applications for the 420 Assistant Professor Postson its official website. Check JKPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Job Notification : Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for a total 420 Assistant Professor posts. These positions are available in different disciplines in Govt Degree Colleges of Higher Education Department across the state.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before June 16, 2023. The online application process for these posts will commence from May 17, 2023.

To apply for Assistant Professor posts, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Master degree with good academic record. You can check all the details including educational qualification, eligibility, how to apply and other updates here.

Notification Details JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023:

Notification No: 17-PSC(DR-P) of 2023

Important Date JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: May 17, 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: June 16, 2023

Editing of the online application: June 17 to June 19, 2023



Vacancy Details JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023:

Assistant Professor-285

Eligibility Criteria JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Good academic record as defined by the concerned university with at least 55 % marks with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/how to apply/age limit and other updates for the posts.

Age Limit (as on 01 January 2023) JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

40 Yrs

Please check the notification for category wise age limit and relaxation.

JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission Post Name Assistant Professor Vacancies 420 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application May 17, 2023 Last Date for Online Application June 16, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Notification No 17-PSC(DR-P) of 2023 Official Website https://jkpsc.nic.in/

Requisite Fee

General Category-Rs. 1000.00

Reserved Category-Rs. 500

PHC candidates-Nil

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates written exam followed by interview.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: PDF

How To Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before June 16, 2023.