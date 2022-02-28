JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 Out for Combined Competitive Services @ jkpsc.nic.in, Check Process to Download

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the J&K Combined Competitive Mains Admit Care 2022 on jkpsc.nic.in. Check Process to download here.

JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 : Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card of J&K Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2022 on jkpsc.nic.in. Commission will conduct the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam from 10 March 2022 onwards.

Candidates who are appearing JKPSC Civil Service Exam can download JKPSC Admit Card from its official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) i.e. -jkpsc.nic.in/. Go the What's New Section on Home Page. Click on the link "Download Admit Cards for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021 (to download your admit card use CCE Mains Application Form No.) Interview Notice for the post of "given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 after providing your login credentials. You should take Print Out of the JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 and save a copy for future reference.

In a bid to download the JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide your login credentials including CCE (Mains) Application Form Number on the link available on the official website.

Alternatively you can download the JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below.

It is noted that earlier the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Mains Exam will be conducted from 10 to 17 March 2022.