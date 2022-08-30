JKPSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 Update: Apply For 220 Administrative/Police/Accounts posts at jkpsc.nic.in, Check Details

Jammu and Kashmir PSC has released the JKPSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 Updat on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

JKPSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 Update : Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released details notice regarding the JKPSC CCE Recruitment 2022 on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Commission has invited applications through online mode from the candidates who have been declared to have qualified for admission to the J&K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022 (vide Notification No. PSC/Exam/2022/22 dated 17.08.2022)

The tentative date of Mains Examination is 21 November 2022. Commission will release the detailed date sheet on its official website in due course of time. Candidates can check all the instructions and eligibility conditions prescribed for the post before filing the online Application Form in this article.

Important Dates:

The Application Form together with instructions for filling up the Application Form will be

available at the website of the Commission from: 02 September 2022.

Last date for filing of online Application complete in all respects along with the requisite fee (online mode only): 20 September 2022.

Candidates can edit some of the fields in their online application form from 21 to 23 September 2022.

Vacancy Details Post/Service :

1. Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service-100

2. J&K Police (G) Service-50

3. J&K Accounts (G) Service-70

Pay Scale:

Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4800 [now revised to Level 8 (Rs. 47600- Rs. 151100)]

Scheme of Selection/Examination:

i.Combined Competitive (Main) Examination (Written) for the selection of candidates for the various services and posts, and

ii. Personality Test (Interview)

How to Download JKPSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 Update Check Steps