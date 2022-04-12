JKPSC Interview Date 2022 (Postponed) for Lecturer Posts@jkpsc.nic.in, Check Revised Schedule To Announce Soon

JKPSC has released short notice regarding the postponement of the interview for Lecturer post on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

JKPSC Interview Date 2022 Postponed: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released short notice regarding the postponement of the interview for the post of Lecturer Blood Bank GMC. All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for the Lecturer Blood Bank GMC Jammu in HME can check the postponement notice available on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in.

It is noted that JKPSC was set to conduct the interview for the post of Lecturer Blood Bank on 22 April 2022. Now Commission has decided to postponed the interview schedule till further orders.

Notification furthers says,"It is notified for information of the concerned candidates that the interview for the post of Lecturer, Blood Bank in GMC Jammu in Health and Medical Education Department notified vide Notice dated 06.04.2022 issued under endorsement No. PSC/DR/Lect/Blood Bank/H&ME/2022 at J&K Public Service Commission Office, Resham Garh Colony, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu in hereby postponed till further orders."

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the above post can download the JKPSC Interview Date 2022 Postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download JKPSC Interview Date 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps