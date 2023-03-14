JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2023 Release Date OUT For Physical Education Post | Check Download Date & Schedule !!!

JKPSC has released a short notice regarding the admit card/schedule for the post of Lecturer Physical Education on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update: The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has released a short notice regarding the admit card/schedule for the written exam for the post of Lecturer Physical Education on its official website. The written exam for the post of Physical Education Lecturer in J&k Youth Services & Sports Department will be held on 09 April 2023 (Sunday).



All those candidates applied successfully for the post of Lecturer Physical Education can download the JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the

official website of Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission i.e.-jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the written exam for the post of Physical Education Lecturer in J&k Youth Services & Sports Department on 09.04.2023 (Sunday). Commission has launched the recruitment process for above posts vide Notification No. 19-PSC (DR-P) of 2022

dated:05.08.2022.

The Commission will upload the Admit Card for the above posts written exam on 03.04.2023 on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the homepage of the official website.

However, those candidates who are unable to download their Admit Cards, can approach Commission office Jammu/Srinagar upto 06.04.2023.

JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card/Schedule 2023: Overview

Event Details Organization Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission Post Name Lecturer Physical Education Advt No 19-PSC (DR-P) of 2022 Category Govt Jobs Exam Date 09 April 2023 (Sunday). Admit Card Release Date 03 April 2023

You can download the JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

