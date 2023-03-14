JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2023 Release Date OUT For Physical Education Post | Check Download Date & Schedule !!!

JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update: The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has released a short notice regarding the admit card/schedule for the written exam for the post of Lecturer Physical Education on its official website. The written exam for the post of Physical Education Lecturer in J&k Youth Services & Sports Department will be held on 09 April 2023 (Sunday).
All those candidates applied successfully for the post of Lecturer Physical Education can download the JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the
official website of Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission i.e.-jkpsc.nic.in.
The JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update
According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the written exam for the post of Physical Education Lecturer in J&k Youth Services & Sports Department on 09.04.2023 (Sunday). Commission has launched the recruitment process for above posts vide Notification No. 19-PSC (DR-P) of 2022
dated:05.08.2022.
The Commission will upload the Admit Card for the above posts written exam on 03.04.2023 on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the homepage of the official website.
However, those candidates who are unable to download their Admit Cards, can approach Commission office Jammu/Srinagar upto 06.04.2023.
JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card/Schedule 2023: Overview
|Event
|Details
|Organization
|Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission
|Post Name
|Lecturer Physical Education
|Advt No
|19-PSC (DR-P) of 2022
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Exam Date
|09 April 2023 (Sunday).
|Admit Card Release Date
|03 April 2023
You can download the JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.
Process to Download: JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update
- Go to the official website of Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission i.e., jkpsc.nic.in.
- Move to What's New section on the home page.
- Click on the link that shows ‘Conduct of written Test for the post of Physical Education Lecturer’ on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update in a new window.
- Download and save JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update for future reference.