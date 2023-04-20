JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer Result 2023 OUT: Download Result PDF, Check Merit List, Cut Off & Other Details

JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer Result 2023: Get here direct link to download JKPSC Lecturer Result 2023 PDF and Other Details

JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) recently revealed the outcome of the Physical Education Lecturer recruitment examination. Those who took the exam can obtain the result merit list from the official website of the commission, jkpsc.nic.in.

The exam for the Physical Education Lecturer position was held on April 9, 2023. Those who passed the test are qualified to participate in the oral test/viva voce. The dates for the oral test will be announced at a later time.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the 74 individuals who have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process.The objective of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 17 vacancies for Physical Education Lecturer positions.

Candidates can obtain more information about the JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer Result 2023 by reading this article. Candidates should keep themselves updated with the latest information about the selection process and any other updates regarding the JKPSC MT exam.

To access the JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer Result 2023, candidates will need to visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission or click on the link given below. The official website will have all the necessary information and updates related to the JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer Result 2023 Result 2023.

The JKPSC Lecturer Result 2023 will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their results.

How to Check JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer Result 2023?

To check the JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer Result 2023 Result, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website of JKPSC or click on the direct link provided above. On the homepage Click on the Physical Education Lecturer result link. Download the JKPSC Final Result PDF and save it for future reference. Search for your name or roll number in the JKPSC Lecturer Result PDF. Your JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer Result 2023 will appear on your computer screen once you have found your name or roll number in the PDF.

By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the JKPSC Lecturer Result 2023 from the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the scorecard for future use.