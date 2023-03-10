JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

JKPSC PO Prelims Call Letter 2023 Out for Prosecuting Officer Post@jkpsc.nic.in: Check Download Link

JKPSC PO Prelims Call Letter 2023: JKPSC has released the Admit Card download link for the Paper-II of Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination 2022 on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC PO Prelims Call Letter 2023 Download
JKPSC PO Prelims Call Letter 2023: The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has released the Admit Card download link for the Paper-II of Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination 2022 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the Paper-II of Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination can download their admit card from the official website of Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission i.e.-jkpsc.nic.in.

The direct link to download the JKPSC PO Prelims Call Letter 2023 is available below and you can download the same after clicking the link. 

Direct Link To Download: JKPSC PO Prelims Call Letter 2023

To download the JKPSC PO Prelims Call Letter 2023 you will have to provide your login credentials including Online Application Form Number and Date of Birth to the link on the home page. 

JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Admit Card 2023: Overview 

Event  Details 
Organization  Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission
Post Name  Prosecuting Officer
Category  Govt Jobs
Admit Card Status  Out
Date of Exam  16 March 2023 
Official Website  jkpsc.nic.in.
Number of Posts  120


It is noted that JKPSC has earlier conducted the written prelims exam Paper II for Prosecuting Officers on 29 January 2023. However, now the commission has decided to conduct the above exam afresh on 16 March 2023 from 03.30 P.M. to 05.30 P.M. 

Candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.  

How to Download the JKPSC PO Admit Card ?

  1. Go to the official website of Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission i.e., jkpsc.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link that shows ‘Admit Card for Paper-II of Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination 2022’  on the home page.
  3. Enter your mandatory details such as registration number and Date of Birth
  4. Click on Submit Button, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the admit card and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.

