JKPSC Prelims Exam Date 2021 for Combined Competitive Exam Released @jkpsc.nic.in
Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has rescheduled the exam date for Combined Competitive [Preliminary Examination 2021on its official website - jkpsc.nic.in. Check details here.
JKPSC Prelims Date 2021: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has rescheduled the exam date for Combined Competitive [Preliminary Examination 2021. All such candidates who have applied for the JKPSC Combined Competitive [Preliminary Examination 2021 can check the revised exam date available on the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) - jkpsc.nic.in.
As per the short notification released, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conduct the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021on 24.10.2021. Earlier Commission was set to conduct the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021 on 11.07.2021.
The notification further says," Due to the COVlD-19 pandemic, the combined competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 11.07.2021 shall now be held on 24.10.2021 (Sunday)."
All such candidates who have applied for the Combined Competitive [Preliminary Examination 2021 can check the rescheduled date available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for JKPSC Prelims Date 2021 for Combined Competitive Exam Released
You May Read Also
Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs
Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates
How to Download: JKPSC Prelims Date 2021 for Combined Competitive Exam Released
- Visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) i.e. -jkpsc.nic.in/.
- Go the What's New Section on Home Page.
- Click on the link Notice regarding rescheduling of Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021given on the Home Page.
- A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Rescheduled Date.
- You should take Print Out of the Rescheduled Date and save a copy for future reference.
|General Knowledge for Exams
|Current Affairs for Exams
|Latest Job Notifications