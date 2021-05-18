JKPSC Prelims Exam Date 2021 for Combined Competitive Exam Released @jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Prelims Date 2021: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has rescheduled the exam date for Combined Competitive [Preliminary Examination 2021. All such candidates who have applied for the JKPSC Combined Competitive [Preliminary Examination 2021 can check the revised exam date available on the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) - jkpsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conduct the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021on 24.10.2021. Earlier Commission was set to conduct the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021 on 11.07.2021.

The notification further says," Due to the COVlD-19 pandemic, the combined competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 11.07.2021 shall now be held on 24.10.2021 (Sunday)."

All such candidates who have applied for the Combined Competitive [Preliminary Examination 2021 can check the rescheduled date available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

