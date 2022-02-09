JKPSC PTI Provisional Result 2022 Out for Physical Training Instructor Post @jkpsc.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the list of selected candidates for the Physical Training Instructor post on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in.Download PDF here.

Commission has conducted the document verification/scrutiny of the documents of the candidates and uploaded the PDF of the shortlisted candidates on its official website.



How to Download JKPSC PTI Provisional Result 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) i.e. -jkpsc.nic.in/. Go the What's New Section on Home Page. Click on the link " Shortlisting of the Candidates for the post of Physical Training Instructor in HED Vide Notification No.08 PSC (DR P) of 2021 dated 23.08.2021"given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the JKPSC PTI Provisional Result 2022. You should take Print Out of the JKPSC PTI Provisional Result 2022 and save a copy for future reference.

However you can download the JKPSC PTI Provisional Result 2022 directly with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: JKPSC PTI Provisional Result 2022



As per the short notice released, Commission has conducted the document verification/scrutiny of the application form of the candidates applied successfully for the Physical Training Instructor post under Higher Education Department. Commission has shortlisted total 230 candidates for the next Physical Fitness round for the selection process for the Physical Training Instructor post.

Candidates applied for the Physical Training Instructor post can check the list of provisionally selected for the Physical Fitness round. Candidates are advised to visit on the official website regularly for the latest update in this regards.