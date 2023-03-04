JKPSC PTI Recruitment 2023 For 53 Physical Training Instructor Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

JKPSC has invited online applications for the 53 Physical Training Instructor Posts on its official website. Check JKPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JKPSC PTI Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for the 53 Posts of Physical Training Instructor (PTI) posts on its official website. These vacancies are available under the Higher Education Department in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 March 2023.

Notification Details JKPSC PTI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Important Date JKPSC PTI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 March 2023

Facility for Online Edit in Application Form-01 to 03 April 2023.

Vacancy Details JKPSC PTI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Physical Training Instructor (PTI)-53

Eligibility Criteria JKPSC PTI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Master Degree in Physical Education or Master's Degree in Sports Science with at least 55 % marks with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for all the details including eligibility/how to apply/selection process and others update for the post.

How To Download: JKPSC PTI Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)-https://jkpsc.nic.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Filling up of the posts of Physical Training Instructor in Higher Education Department.' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the JKPSC PTI Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download JKPSC PTI Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

JKPSC PTI Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply JKPSC PTI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before 31 March 2023. Candidates have the facility to edit online in their Application Form from 01 to 03 April 2023.