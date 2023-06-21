JKPSC VAS Admit Card 2023 Out For Medical Officer & Others: Check Download Link

Jammu and Kashmir PSC has uploaded the admit card download link for various posts including Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Medical Officer and others on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Check download link and exam update here.

JKPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Admit Card 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for various posts including Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Medical Officer Unani/Homeopathy and others. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for these posts on June 25, 2023. All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for these posts can download their admit card from the official website-https://jkpsc.nic.in/.

However, you can download your admit card directly through the link given below.

JKPSC VAS Exam 2023: Overview

It is noted that JKPSC is set to conduct the written exam for the various posts including Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Medical Officer Unani/Homeopathy and others on June 25, 2023. According to the short notice released, exams will be conducted from 09.30 am to 11.30 am across the state. Candidates applied successfully for the above can download their admit card to appear in the written exam.

JKPSC VAS Admit Card 2023: Download With Login Credential

To download the admit card for the above posts, you will have to visit the official website. You will have to provide your login credentials including Username/Password/ Verification Code to the link on the home page. You can all these credentials from the information provided by your during submission of application for the above posts.

How to download JKPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Admit Card 2023