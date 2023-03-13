JKSSB AA Admit Card 2020 OUT @jkssb.nic.in: Download Call Letter, Check Exam Date & Other Details

J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the JKSSB AA Admit Card 2020. Candidates can check the information related to the JKSSB AA Admit Card 2020, including the steps to download the admit card, important dates, and other relevant information in the article below.

JKSSB AA Admit Card 2020: The Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has recently issued an announcement for the JKSSB Accounts Assistant examination 2020, which will be conducted through a Computer Based Written Test (CBT). The exam is scheduled to be held from 16th March 2023 to 1st April 2023 for the position of Accounts Assistant (Finance).

Candidates who have applied for the JKSSB Accounts Assistant (Finance) Computer Based Written Test (CBT) 2023 are advised to visit the official website of the JKSSB to download their admit card. The admit card serves as an official document to inform the candidates about the Exam City, Exam Date, and Exam Time.

Through this recruitment drive, the JKSSB intends to fill 972 vacant seats. To participate in the examination, candidates must download their City Intimation / Level-1 by visiting the JKSSB's official website before the deadline of 12th March 2023. The Final / Level-2 Admit Card will be made available to candidates three (03) days prior to the exam date(s), and it will display the Name and Address of the Test Center. To download the Final / Level-2 Admit Card, candidates must enter their Application ID and Date of Birth.

Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government while appearing for the examination.

It is advised that candidates thoroughly go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination. In case of any discrepancies or issues related to the admit card, candidates must immediately contact the JKSSB authorities for resolution.

Steps to Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant 2020 CBT Admit Card

To download the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2020, follow the steps below:

Go to the official website of JKSSB. Look for the option to download an E-Admit Card on the homepage. Click on the "LOGIN" link/button. Enter your log-in credentials, which are your Application ID for the Username and your Date of Birth in YYYYMMDD format for the Password. After logging in successfully, your basic details will be displayed on the screen. Check and verify them. If there are any discrepancies, contact the helpdesk via call or email. Click on the "View and Print E-Admit Card" button. Your JKSSB E-Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print your JKSSB E-Admit Card for future reference.

Candidates can also download the admit card from the direct link given below

JKSSB AA Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

