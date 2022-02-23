JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2022 Tomorrow @jkssb.nic.in: Exam on 6 March

The J&K Services Selection Board is going to upload the admit card of online exam which will be held on 06 March 2022, for the post of Accounts Assistant tomorrow i.e. 24 February 2022 on jkssb.nic.in

Created On: Feb 23, 2022 23:20 IST
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2022: The J&K Services Selection Board is going to upload the admit card of the online exam which will be held on 06 March 2022, for the post of Accounts Assistant tomorrow i.e. 24 February 2022 on jkssb.nic.in. Candidates can download JKSSB Admit Card from the official website, once released.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card Download - Tomorrow

How to Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in
  2. Click on the link available on the right side of the homepage
  3. Enter your details
  4. Download JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2022

