JKSSB Accounts Assistant Final Answer Key 2022 Out @jkssb.nic.in: Download PDF Here

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Final Answer Key 2022 has been released by Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) at jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Final Answer Key 2022 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded the revised answer key of the exam for the post of Accounts Assistant at jkssb.nic.in Candidates can download JKSSB AA Revised Answer Key from the official website. The board has done some changes after considering the objections/

JKSSSB Accounts Assistant Final Answer Key Link is available in this article below. The candidates can download JKSSB Revised Answer Key through this link:

How to Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of JKSSSB Click on ‘Notice regarding Revised Answer Keys of the OMR Based Written Examination for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Under Item No 106, held on 06th of March, 2022, after disposal of the representations.’ Download JKSSSB Accounts Assistant PDF Read Details Here

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam was conducted on 06 March 2022 and the answer key was released after the exam and objections were invited for the same.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result shall also be uploaded soon on the official website of JKSSB.