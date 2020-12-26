JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2020 Declared, Download Punchayat Exam Scores for 164055 Candidates @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the result/score card of written test for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat). Candidates who have appeared in JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam can download JKSSB Result from the official website - jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result Link is given below. The candidates can download JKSSB Panchayat Result, directly, through the link:

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result Download PDF

How to Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in Click on the link - 'Result/Score Sheet of OMR based Objective type Written Test for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) conducted by J&K Services Selection Board on 10.11.2020'. JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result PDF file will open Check your JKSSB Accounts Assistant Scores

The candidates who have qualified in the exam will be appointed for or District Cadre Posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj under provisions of Jammu & Kashmir’s SO. A total of 1889 vacancies are available for JKSSB Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2020.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result was declared on 10 November 2020. A total of 164055 candidates had appeared in OMR based exam. JKSSB Accounts Assistant Answer Key was released on 11 November 2020 and objections/representation were invited from 12 November 2020 to 15 November 2020 on official website. After receiving all the objections, the board had uploaded the final answer key on 25 December 2020