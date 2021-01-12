JKSSB Calendar 2021 Released @jkssb.nic.in for Various Recruitment Exam 2020, Check Tentative Exam Dates for Upcoming Recruitment Exams Here

JKSSB Calendar 2021: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the exam dates for various posts in different departments vide Advertisement Notification No’s 01 of 2020 dated 26 June 2020 to 07 of 2020 dated 31 December 2020. All such candidates who applied for the aforementioned exams will be able to download their admit card through the official website.i.e.jkssb.nic.in.

As per the JKSSB Calendar 2021, the tentative calendar of exams have been uploaded for various categories advertised vide Notification Number 01 of 2020 to Notification No. 07 of 2020. Candidates can check the exam calendar in the mentioned dates.

The exams for various posts is to be conducted in next Six (06) months by the J&K Services Selection Board. The candidates should note that the e dates of the exams are tentative. The board will intimate the exact date and schedule of the exam in due course. All candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam and keep checking on the official website for latest updates.