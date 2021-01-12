JKSSB Calendar 2021 Released @jkssb.nic.in for Various Recruitment Exam 2020, Check Tentative Exam Dates for Upcoming Recruitment Exams Here

JKSSB Calendar 2021: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the exam dates for various posts in different departments vide Advertisement Notification No’s 01 of 2020 dated 26 June 2020 to 07 of 2020 dated 31 December 2020. All such candidates who applied for the aforementioned exams will be able to download their admit card through the official website.i.e.jkssb.nic.in.

As per the JKSSB Calendar 2021, the tentative calendar of exams have been uploaded for various categories advertised vide Notification Number 01 of 2020 to Notification No. 07 of 2020. Candidates can check the exam calendar in the mentioned dates.

The exams for various posts is to be conducted in next Six (06) months by the J&K Services Selection Board. The candidates should note that the e dates of the exams are tentative. The board will intimate the exact date and schedule of the exam in due course. All candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam and keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Advt. No.

Name of the Post

Total

Tentative date/schedule

01 0f 2020

Class IV

8575

Written Test 20th -28th Feb 2021

03 of 2020

Posts referred under PM Package

1997

Written Test March 2021

07 of 2020, 04 of 2020, 05 of 2020 and 06 of 2020

Junior Assistant

453

Skill Test 20 March 2021 to 15 April 2021

Written Exam 15 May 2021 to 20 May 2021

04 of 2020, 05 of 2020, 06 of 2020 and 07 of 2020

Junior Scale Stenographer

60

Skill Test 15 April 2021 to 25 April 2021 Written Exam 05 May 2021 to 15 May 2021

07 of 2020

Bee Keeper/Field Assistant GradeIII/Equivalent

49

Written Exam 01 May 2021 to 15 May 2021

04 of 2020

Election Assistant (Junior Scale), Junior Statistical Assistant

201

Written Exam 01 May 2021 to 15 May 2021

07 of 2020

Junior Engineer

2

Written Exam 20 May to 25 May, 2021

05 of 2020

Junior Engineer (Civil)

144

Written Exam 20 May to 25 May, 2021

05 of 2020

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

30

Written Exam 20 May to 25 May, 2021

04 of 2020

Accounts Assistant

972

Written Test 1st June to 10th June, 2021

04 of 2020

Driver/ Driver-II/ Driver Grade II

 

 

05 of 2020

Driver/ Driver-II/ Driver Grade II

147

Skill Test 01.06.2021 to 15.06.2021

Written Exam 20.06.2021 to 25.06.2021

06 of 2020

Driver/ Driver-II/ Driver Grade II

 

 

07 of 2020

Driver/ Driver-II/ Driver Grade II

 

 

04 of 2020

Labour Officer

3

1st week of June 2021

04 of 2020

Sub Inspector (Finance)

62

1st week of June 2021

