JKSSB Calendar 2021 Released @jkssb.nic.in for Various Recruitment Exam 2020, Check Tentative Exam Dates for Upcoming Recruitment Exams Here

JKSSB Calendar 2021 Released @jkssb.nic.in for Various Recruitment Exam 2020. Download JKSSB Calendar 2021 Tentative Calendar PDF Here.
JKSSB Calendar 2021: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the exam dates for various posts in different departments vide Advertisement Notification No’s 01 of 2020 dated 26 June 2020 to 07 of 2020 dated 31 December 2020. All such candidates who applied for the aforementioned exams will be able to download their admit card through the official website.i.e.jkssb.nic.in.
As per the JKSSB Calendar 2021, the tentative calendar of exams have been uploaded for various categories advertised vide Notification Number 01 of 2020 to Notification No. 07 of 2020. Candidates can check the exam calendar in the mentioned dates.
The exams for various posts is to be conducted in next Six (06) months by the J&K Services Selection Board. The candidates should note that the e dates of the exams are tentative. The board will intimate the exact date and schedule of the exam in due course. All candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam and keep checking on the official website for latest updates.
|
Advt. No.
|
Name of the Post
|
Total
|
Tentative date/schedule
|
01 0f 2020
|
Class IV
|
8575
|
Written Test 20th -28th Feb 2021
|
03 of 2020
|
Posts referred under PM Package
|
1997
|
Written Test March 2021
|
07 of 2020, 04 of 2020, 05 of 2020 and 06 of 2020
|
Junior Assistant
|
453
|
Skill Test 20 March 2021 to 15 April 2021
Written Exam 15 May 2021 to 20 May 2021
|
04 of 2020, 05 of 2020, 06 of 2020 and 07 of 2020
|
Junior Scale Stenographer
|
60
|
Skill Test 15 April 2021 to 25 April 2021 Written Exam 05 May 2021 to 15 May 2021
|
07 of 2020
|
Bee Keeper/Field Assistant GradeIII/Equivalent
|
49
|
Written Exam 01 May 2021 to 15 May 2021
|
04 of 2020
|
Election Assistant (Junior Scale), Junior Statistical Assistant
|
201
|
Written Exam 01 May 2021 to 15 May 2021
|
07 of 2020
|
Junior Engineer
|
2
|
Written Exam 20 May to 25 May, 2021
|
05 of 2020
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
144
|
Written Exam 20 May to 25 May, 2021
|
05 of 2020
|
Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
|
30
|
Written Exam 20 May to 25 May, 2021
|
04 of 2020
|
Accounts Assistant
|
972
|
Written Test 1st June to 10th June, 2021
|
04 of 2020
|
Driver/ Driver-II/ Driver Grade II
|
|
|
05 of 2020
|
Driver/ Driver-II/ Driver Grade II
|
147
|
Skill Test 01.06.2021 to 15.06.2021
Written Exam 20.06.2021 to 25.06.2021
|
06 of 2020
|
Driver/ Driver-II/ Driver Grade II
|
|
|
07 of 2020
|
Driver/ Driver-II/ Driver Grade II
|
|
|
04 of 2020
|
Labour Officer
|
3
|
1st week of June 2021
|
04 of 2020
|
Sub Inspector (Finance)
|
62
|
1st week of June 2021