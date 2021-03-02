JKSSB Class IV Answer Key 2021 Download, Submit Objection for 4th Class Answers Till 5 March @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Class 4 Answer Key 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has activated the link of objection/representation of the answer key of the written exam for the post of Class IV (4th Class). Candidates, who appeared in JKSSB Exam on 27 Feb, 28 Feb and 1 March , can download JKSSB Answer Key and subit objection on the official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Class 4 Answer Key Links are given given below. The candidates can download JKSSB Class IV Answer Key and submit objections, directly, through the link below:

JKSSB Answer Key Objection Link

JKSSB Answer Key Download Link for 1 March

JKSSB Answer Key Download Link for 28 Feb

JKSSB Answer Key Download Link for 27 Feb

The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) can upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website of the Board i.e www.jkssb.nic.in from 02 March 2021 to 05 March 2021. Objections /representations through any other means shall not be entertained.

How to Download JKSSB Class 4 Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in Click on the link ‘Answer Key & seeking of representations (if any) for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for Various Cadres posts of Class IV in various Departments, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 01 of 2020 held on 01st of March 2021-regarding’ OR ‘Answer Key & seeking of representations (if any) for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for Various Cadres posts of Class IV in various Departments, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 01 of 2020 held on 28th of February 2021-regarding’ OR ‘Answer Key & seeking of representations (if any) for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for Various Cadres posts of Class IV in various Departments, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 01 of 2020 held on 27th of February 2021-regarding’ JKSSB Answer Key PDF will open Check answer for SET A, B, C, D

The board shall also release the final answer key after analyzing all the objects.