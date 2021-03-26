JKSSB Class 4 Final Answer Key 2021: Check Result Updates for Class IV Exam Here, Download Notice @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Class 4 Final Answer Key 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released final answer key of the written exam for the post of Class IV (4th Class). Candidates can download JKSSB Answer Key from the official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in.

As per the notice, a total of 927 representations pertaining to 100 unique questions were received for the exam held on 27 February 2021, 770 representations pertaining to 100 unique questions were received for the exam held on 28 February 2021 and 474 representations pertaining to 100 unique questions for the exam conducted on 01 March 2021. Upon examination of the representations by the experts, it has been found that there is no change in the declared Answer Key”

Candidate should not as there will be no change in the answer key then previous answer key shall be considered as final answer key. Candidates can download JKSSB Class 4 Previous Answer Key through the link below:

JKSSB Class 4 Answer Key

JKSSB Class 4 Result 2021

The board will prepare the merit list as per the already declared Answer Key, accordingly. Candidates can calculate their probable result as per the previous answer key.

JKSSB Class IV Result is expected in the Month of April or May 2021. However, there is no update regarding the result on official website.

JKSSB Class 4 Final Answer Key PDFs are given given below. The candidates can download JKSSB Class IV Final Answer Key , directly, through the link below:

JKSSB Class 4 Final Answer Key Notice for 27 Feb

JKSSB Class 4 Final Answer Key Notice for 28 Feb

JKSSB Class 4 Final Answer Key Notice for 01 March

J&K Services Selection Board had conducted the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the posts of Class IV, UT/Divisional/Various District Cadres, (Various Departments) aginst advertisement notice No 01 of 2020, held from 27 February to 01 March 2021. The answer key for the same was released on 01 March 2021 and objections were invited from 02 March 2021 to 05 March 2021.