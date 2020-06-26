JKSSB Recruitment 2020 for 8575 Class 4 Posts, Apply Online @jkssb.nic.in, 10th Pass Eligible, Check Salary, Selection Process & Other Details

JKSSB Recruitment 2020 for 8575 Class 4 Posts: Good news for Government Jobs Seekers! Huge number of vacancies are notified by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Class 4 Posts. A total of 8575 vacancies are available for District/ Divisional / Union Territory (UT) Cadre Posts of Class –IV in Various Departments under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment).

Candidates who are interested to apply for JKSSB Class 4 Jobs should be atleast 10th passed. The maximum educational qualification is 12th class passed.

JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment will be done through online mode. JKSSB Application Form will be available from 10 July 2020. Eligible and interested candidate can fill the application is 25 August 2020.

The selections under this advertisement notification shall be in accordance with the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020. More details on JKSSB Recruitment for 8575 Jobs are available below in this article.

Download JKSSB Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Advertisement No - 01 of 2020 8575 Class 4 Posts

JKSSB Class 4 Important Dates

Date of Advertisement - 26 June 2020

Opening date for Online Application Forms - 10 July 2020

Closing date for Online Application Forms - 25 August 2020

JKSSB Class 4 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 8575 Class 4

Union Territory (UT) - 463 Posts

UT - 463 Posts

Divisional Cadre - 3161 Posts

Div. Jammu - 1545

Div.Cadre Kashmir - 1616

District - 4951 Posts

Anantnag - 393

Bandipora - 165

Baramulla - 563

Doda - 304

Ganderbal - 116

Jammu- 439

Kathua - 389

Kishtwar - 144

Kulgam - 147

Kupwara - 281

Poonch - 106

Pulwama - 116

Rajouri - 268

Ramban - 158

Samba - 97

Shopian - 132

Srinagar - 320

Udhampur - 279

JKSSB Class 4 Salary:

SL1 (14800-47100)

JKSSB Class 4 Posts Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification for JKSSB Class 4 Posts:

Minimum ‘Matric’ and Maximum ‘10+2’

The candidate should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in accordance with Notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India

JKSSB Class 4 Age Limit

The requirement of age for various Reserved Categories is as follows:

JKSSB Class 4 Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam and Other Conditiona

JKSSB Class 4 Exam Pattern

The exam will have Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only and shall be OMR based. The total marks of for written test for UT Cadre is 85,80 for Divisional Cadre and 75 forDistrict Cadre The questions will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer

How to apply for JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment 2020 ?

All eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on JKSSB’s online Application Portal www.ssbjk.in by following steps:

The Candidates have to register on the portal by clicking on “Candidate Registration” link.Candidates are required to have a valid Email ID and Mobile Number for registering and creating login credentials..

After creating login credential, candidates need to login with these credentials by clicking on “Candidate Login

Once successful Login, the candidate can check under “Latest Openings” for all available advertisements and click on “Apply Now” against “Application Form for Appointment to Class IV Posts”

The candidate is also required to upload the images of recent photograph and signature.

JKSSB Class 4 Application Fee:

Rs 350/- can be paid only online through Net Banking, by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards.