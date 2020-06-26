JKSSB Recruitment 2020 for 8575 Class 4 Posts, Apply Online @jkssb.nic.in, 10th Pass Eligible, Check Salary, Selection Process & Other Details

JKSSB Recruitment 2020 for 8575 Class 4 Posts: Good news for Government Jobs Seekers! Huge number of vacancies are notified by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Class 4 Posts. A total of 8575 vacancies are available for District/ Divisional / Union Territory (UT) Cadre Posts of Class –IV in Various Departments under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment).
Candidates who are interested to apply for JKSSB Class 4 Jobs should be atleast 10th passed. The maximum educational qualification is 12th class passed.
JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment will be done through online mode. JKSSB Application Form will be available from 10 July 2020. Eligible and interested candidate can fill the application is 25 August 2020.
The selections under this advertisement notification shall be in accordance with the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020. More details on JKSSB Recruitment for 8575 Jobs are available below in this article.
Download JKSSB Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF
Advertisement No - 01 of 2020 8575 Class 4 Posts
JKSSB Class 4 Important Dates
- Date of Advertisement - 26 June 2020
- Opening date for Online Application Forms - 10 July 2020
- Closing date for Online Application Forms - 25 August 2020
JKSSB Class 4 Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 8575 Class 4
Union Territory (UT) - 463 Posts
- UT - 463 Posts
Divisional Cadre - 3161 Posts
- Div. Jammu - 1545
- Div.Cadre Kashmir - 1616
District - 4951 Posts
- Anantnag - 393
- Bandipora - 165
- Baramulla - 563
- Doda - 304
- Ganderbal - 116
- Jammu- 439
- Kathua - 389
- Kishtwar - 144
- Kulgam - 147
- Kupwara - 281
- Poonch - 106
- Pulwama - 116
- Rajouri - 268
- Ramban - 158
- Ramban - 139
- Samba - 97
- Shopian - 132
- Srinagar - 320
- Udhampur - 279
JKSSB Class 4 Salary:
SL1 (14800-47100)
JKSSB Class 4 Posts Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification for JKSSB Class 4 Posts:
- Minimum ‘Matric’ and Maximum ‘10+2’
- The candidate should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in accordance with Notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India
JKSSB Class 4 Age Limit
The requirement of age for various Reserved Categories is as follows:
JKSSB Class 4 Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam and Other Conditiona
JKSSB Class 4 Exam Pattern
The exam will have Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only and shall be OMR based. The total marks of for written test for UT Cadre is 85,80 for Divisional Cadre and 75 forDistrict Cadre The questions will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer
How to apply for JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment 2020 ?
All eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on JKSSB’s online Application Portal www.ssbjk.in by following steps:
- The Candidates have to register on the portal by clicking on “Candidate Registration” link.Candidates are required to have a valid Email ID and Mobile Number for registering and creating login credentials..
- After creating login credential, candidates need to login with these credentials by clicking on “Candidate Login
- Once successful Login, the candidate can check under “Latest Openings” for all available advertisements and click on “Apply Now” against “Application Form for Appointment to Class IV Posts”
- The candidate is also required to upload the images of recent photograph and signature.
JKSSB Class 4 Application Fee:
Rs 350/- can be paid only online through Net Banking, by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards.