JKSSB Recruitment 2020 for 1889 Accounts Assistant Posts: Graduates Eligible, Apply Online @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has published the recruitment notificiation for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat). A total of 1889 vacancies are notified in Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj under provisions of Jammu & Kashmir’s SO.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Applications are invited through online mode only. JKSSB Accounts Assistant Online Applications will be invited through online mode from 20 July 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on official website www.jkssb.nic.in/ on or before 31 August 2020

The candidates can check more details on JKSSB Accounts Recruitment 2020 such as Eligibility, Selection Process, Vacancy Details, Application Process below:

JKSSB Recruitment Notification PDF

Also See

JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment 2020

Advertisement No - 02 of 2020 .

Important Dates

Opening date for Online Application Form - 20 July 2020

Last date for Online Application Form - 31 August 2020

JKSSB Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) Vacancy Details

Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) - 1885 Posts



Kupwara - 153

Baramulla - 158

Bandipora - 74

Ganderbal - 66

Srinagar - 7

Budgam - 123

Pulwama - 86

Shopian - 55

Kulgam - 83

Anantnag - 146

Kishtwar - 69

Doda - 103

Ramban- 71

Udhampur - 103

Reasi - 75

Kathua - 109

Samba - 56

Jammu - 124

Rajouri - 128

Poonch - 100

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification for JKSSB Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) Posts:

Graduation in any stream from any recognized University with a minimum of 50% marks for open merit and 45% marks for reserved category. However, candidates having Post Graduation Degree with 50% marks or holding PhD Degree or equivalent shall also be eligible for selection

The candidate should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in accordance with Notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India

Age Limit:

OM - 40

SC - 43

ST - 43

RBA - 43

ALC/IB - 43

EWS (Economically Weaker Section) - 43

PSP (Pahari Speaking People) - 43

OSC (Other Social Caste) - 43

Physically Challenged Person - 42

Ex-Servicemen - 48

Government Service/Contractual Employment- 40

The requirement of age for various Reserved Categories is as follows:-

JKSSB Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) Selection Process



The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained Written Exam. JKSSB shall make allocation of the District Cadre in favour of successful candidates on the basis of meritcum-preference method.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) Exam Pattern:

The Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple Choice Questions only. The questions will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer

How to apply for JKSSB Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates may apply for the post through JKSSB’s online Application Portal www.ssbjk.in from 20 July to 31 August 2020

Application Fee:

Rs. 350/-