JNCU Result 2023 OUT: Download Link for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, 3rd sem Marks on jncu.ac.in

JNCU Result 2023: Jananayak Chandrashekhar University (JNCU) has recently declared the results for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, 3rd sem, and other exams. JNCU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- jncu.ac.in

JNCU Results 2023

JNCU Result 2023 Click here

How to Check JNCU Result on the Official Website?

Candidates can check their annual/semester results for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, 3rd sem, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of JNCU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - jncu.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on “Result” section.

Step 3: Select “Session 2022-23”

Step 4: Check your course in the given list

Step 5: Enter Roll number, captcha click on “Submit”

Step 6: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links To Check JNCU Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Jananayak Chandrashekhar University (JNCU), Result 2023 for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, 3rd sem, and other examinations.

Course Result Date Result Links B.A.- III Sem NEP 06-Sep-2023 Click here B.Sc.- III Sem NEP 06-Sep-2023 Click here B.Com.- III Sem NEP 06-Sep-2023 Click here

About Jananayak Chandrashekhar University University

Jananayak Chandrashekhar University (JNCU) is situated in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 2016. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers 49 UG, PG, PhD degree courses in 13 departments that come under the 6 faculties- Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Science, Faculty of Agriculture Science, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Language, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Fine Arts, and Performing Arts.

Presently 122 colleges are affiliated with Jananayak Chandrashekhar University.