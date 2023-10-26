JNVU Result 2023 OUT on jnvuiums.in, Download UG and PG Semester Marksheet

JNVU Result 2023 OUT: Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.Ed, M.Ed, B.Pharma, M.Sc, L.L.B on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

JNVU Result 2023: Jai Narain Vyas University formerly known as University of Jodhpur has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Ed, M.Ed, B.Pharma, M.Sc, L.L.B, and other exams. Jai Narain Vyas University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website of the university- jnvuiums.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the JNVU results by their roll number.

JNVU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Jai Narain Vyas University released various semester/year results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- jnvuiums.in.

Jai Narain Vyas University Result 2023

Click here

How to check Jai Narain Vyas University Results 2023?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Ed, M.Ed, B.Pharma, M.Sc, L.L.B, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Jodhpur results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website - jnvuiums.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘JNVU Result’ segment 

Step 3: Select your result like semester/annual/diploma/certificate.

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your Roll Number

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Jai Narain Vyas University Results 2023

Check here the direct link to download JNVU Results or various UG and PG courses.

 

Course

Result Date

Result Links

B.Ed Final Year Examination Result 

25-Oct-2023

Click here

M.Ed SPECIAL EDUCATION I.D. (Intellectual Disabilities) IVth Sem Examination Result

17-Oct-2023

Click here

B.Pharma Ist Semester Re-evaluation Examination

16-Oct-2023

Click here

M.Sc Final Year ( Zoology ) Examination

16-Oct-2023

Click here

M.Sc (Bio.Tech.) Yearly Final Year Examination

16-Oct-2023

Click here

L.L.B (3 Years) Ist Year Examination

11-Oct-2023

Click here

L.L.B (3 Years) IInd Year Examination

11-Oct-2023

Click here

L.L.B (3 Years) Final Year Examination

11-Oct-2023

Click here

Highlights of Jai Narain Vyas University

Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), formerly known as University of Jodhpur is located in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 1962. In the year 1992, the name changed from Jodhpur University to Jai Narain Vyas University. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

JNVU offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts, Education, and Social Sciences; the Faculty of Sciences; and the Faculty of Commerce and Management Studies. 

Jai Narain Vyas University Highlights

University Name

Jai Narain Vyas University formerly known as University of Jodhpur

Established

1962

Location

Jodhpur, Rajasthan

JNVU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

