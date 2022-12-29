JPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Released @jpsc.gov.in: Check Major Exams Schedule, Download PDF Here

Jharkhand PSC has released the exam calendar for the year 2023 on its official website- jpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

JPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Download: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the new exam calendar for the year 2023 on its official website jpsc.gov.in. If you are part of selection process for major recruitment drive under Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) then you can get the list of tentative dates and duration of Exams/Interviews scheduled in the year 2023.

The JPSC Calendar 2023 contains the new exam dates for all the major recruitment examinations including Assistant Engineer, Assistant Professor, Dentist and others.

Candidates who have applied for the above posts under JPSC recruitment drive can download the JPSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website JPSC-jpsc.gov.in.

The JPSC Exam Calendar 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Link To Download: JPSC Exam Calendar 2023





According to the JPSC Exam Calendar 2023 released, JPSC will conduct the Interview for the Assistant Professor, Philosophy post against Advt.No. - 04/2018 on 17 January 2023. Interview for the Assistant Professor, Zoology post against Advt.No. - 04/2018 will be held on 24 January 2023.

Interview for the post of Dentist (Backlog, Advt. No.- 02/2022) in Health Department will be conducted from 7th to 9th February 2023.

Interview for Assistant Engineer post under Urban Development & Housing Department against Advt. No .- 08/2018 is scheduled from 13th to 14th February 2023. You can download the list of tentative dates and duration of Exams/Interviews from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to download: JPSC Exam Calendar 2023