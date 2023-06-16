JPSC Recruitment 2023 For 230 Medical Officer Posts: Check Eligibility, Selection Process And Application Process

JPSC has invited online applications for the 230 Medical Officer Posts on its official website. Check JPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited online applications for the 230 posts of Medical Officer on its official website. The registration process for these posts will start on June 19 and will conclude on July 18, 2023.



Candidates having certain educational qualifications including M.B.B.S from Medical College recognized by the medical council of India and State Govt with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.





JPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 19, 2023

Closing date of application: July 18, 2023

Date for submission of application fees: July 18 to 21, 2023





JPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Medical Officer-230

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have M.B.B.S from Medical College recognized by the medical council of India and State Govt. And should be registered with MCI or State Medical Council. At least one year of internship from a recognized Medical College Hospital.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



JSSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum 23 Years

Maximum 35 Years (General)

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Rs 600/-

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Salary

Their Salary PB II will be from Rs 9300/- to Rs 34,800/- GP Rs. 5400/- for Level 9.



JPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF







JPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website–http://www.jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link JPSC MO Recruitment Notification on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click on the apply online button.

Step 4: After that, fill up your application form carefully.

Step 5: Now upload documents like passport size photo or signature and document pdf.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.