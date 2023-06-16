JPSC Recruitment 2023 For 230 Medical Officer Posts: Check Eligibility, Selection Process And Application Process

JPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited online applications for the 230 posts of Medical Officer on its official website. The registration process for these posts will start on June 19 and will conclude on July 18, 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including M.B.B.S from Medical College recognized by the medical council of India and State Govt with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
JPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: June 19, 2023
Closing date of application: July 18, 2023
Date for submission of application fees: July 18 to 21, 2023
JPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Medical Officer-230
JPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Applying candidates should have M.B.B.S from Medical College recognized by the medical council of India and State Govt. And should be registered with MCI or State Medical Council. At least one year of internship from a recognized Medical College Hospital.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
JSSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Minimum 23 Years
Maximum 35 Years (General)
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
JPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees
Rs 600/-
JPSC Recruitment 2023: Salary
Their Salary PB II will be from Rs 9300/- to Rs 34,800/- GP Rs. 5400/- for Level 9.
JPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF
JPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website–http://www.jpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link JPSC MO Recruitment Notification on the homepage.
Step 3: Now click on the apply online button.
Step 4: After that, fill up your application form carefully.
Step 5: Now upload documents like passport size photo or signature and document pdf.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.