Govt of Tripura Recruitment 2021 for 1500 LDC Posts, Apply Online for JRBT Employment Tripura @employment.tripura.gov.in, Madhyamik Pass Eligible

Govt of Tripura Recruitment 2021: Joint Recruitment Board (JRB), Directorate of Employment Services & Manpower Planning, Tripura has published a recruitment notification for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Group C, Non - Gazetted on its official website - employment.tripura.gov.in. A total of 1500 vacancies are available on fixed pay in various department of Government of Tripura.

Tripura LDC Online Applications will start from 19 November 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Directorate of Employment Tripura Recruitment 2020 on or before 30 January 2020 on official website - https://employment.tripura.gov.in.

Candidates seeking to apply for JRB Tripura Jobs should be Madhyamik Passed. More details on Tripura LDC Recruitment for 1500 Posts are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 19 November 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 20 January 2021

Admit Card Download Date - will be notified later

Test Date - will be notified later

Govt of Tripura Vacancy Details

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Group C, Non - Gazetted - 1500 Posts

Tripura LDC Salary:

PB-2, Rs.5700-24000/ + GPRs.2200/-

Eligibility Criteria for Tripura LDC Posts

Educational and Technical Qualification:

Madhyamik or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board/ Institution.

Having knowledge of operating computer and proficiency in typing on computer with keyboard with an accurate speed of minimum 30 (thirty) words in English per minute along with basic Computer Knowledge.

For selection to Bengali Typist, minimum speed should be 25 (twenty five) words in Bengali per minute on Computer with Key-board along with basic Computer Knowledge.

Age Limit:

18 to 41 years

Selection Process for Tripura LDC Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Paper 1, Paper 2 and Interview

How to Apply for Tripura LDC Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Tripura LDC Recruitment 2020 on official website from 19 December to 30 January 2021.

Tripura LDC Notification Download

Tripura LDC Online Application - 19 Dec

Tripura LDC Official Website

Application Fee: