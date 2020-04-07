JRHMS Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Technical Health Professionals

JRHMS Recruitment 2020: Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Health Professional (Epidemiologist and Microbiologist). Interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before 10 April 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for application submission: 10 April 2020 till 11:59 PM

JRHMS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Epidemiologist - 8 Posts

Microbiologist - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for JRHMS Epidemiologist and Microbiologist Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification:

Epidemiologist - Medical Graduate with Post- Graduate Degree/Diploma in preventive and Social Medicine/Public Health or Epidemiology OR Any Medical graduate with 2 years of experience Epidemiology/Public Health. Minimum 2 years of experience in

Microbiologist - Medical Graduate with Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma in Microbiology/Virology/Pathology and Other Science Lab OR Ph.D in Medical Microbiology OR M.Sc in Medical or Applied Microbiology. Minimum 2 years of experience in Laboratory Science

Age Limit:

General - 35 Years

OBC - 37 Years

UR Female - 38 Years

How to apply for JRHMS Epidemiologist and Microbiologist Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online and submit their application in attached prescribed format with all relevant documents to hrdjhrms@gmail.com. Applications shall be accepted from the date of publication of this advertisement and the last date for receiving the application shall be by or before 10 April 2020.

JRHMS Recruitment Notification PDF

