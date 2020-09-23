JRHMS Recruitment 2020 for 357 MO and Radiologist Posts, Check Details Here

JRHMS Recruitment 2020: Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer and Radiologist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before 05 October 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for application submission: 05 October 2020 till 11:59 PM

JRHMS Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 357

Specialist Medical Officer 254

Radiologist 21

Medical Officer 82

Salary:

Specialist Medical Officer - Rs. 1,05,000.00/-

Radiologist - Rs. 1,05,000.00/-

Medical Officer - Rs. 63000.00/-

Eligibility Criteria for JRHMS Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer and Radiologist Posts

Educational Qualification:

Specialist Medical Officer - MBBS with post graduate degree/ diploma from any MCI recognized institution in Gynecology and obstetrics / Pediatrics/Anesthesia/Surgeon/ ENT/ Ophthalmology/ Orthopedics/ Radiology/ Dermatology/ Physician/ Psychiatrist or equivalent.

Radiologist - MBBS with post graduate degree/ diploma from any MCI recognized institution in Radiology or equivalent.

Medical Officer - MBBS or equivalent degree from institutions recognized by Medical Council of India.

Age Limit:

67 Years as on 1st August 2020

Selection Process for JRHMS Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer and Radiologist Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of on the basis of marks obtained in MBBS and in other higher qualification as applicable.

How to apply for JRHMS Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the post with their detailed resume in the prescribed format, photocopy of educational qualification certificate and marks sheets and two passport size photographs and submit to Mission Director, RCH Campus, Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society, GVI Campus, Namkum, Ranchi-10 latest by 05 October 2020.

JRHMS Lab Technician Recruitment Notification PDF