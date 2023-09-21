JSSC CGL Admit Card 2023: Hall Ticket Download Link To Be Activated Soon

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2023 is expected to be released in the first week of October 2023. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will release the admit card for JSSC CGL 2023 exam on its official website - jssc.nic.in. Get all the latest updates on JSSC CGL Admit Card 2023.

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will release the JSSC CGL Admit Card 2023 on its official website. The admit card is generally released 4 to 5 days prior to the exam date. So, JSSC is expected to tentatively release the admit card for the JSSC CGL exam in the first week of October 2023.

The commission will issue JSSC CGL admit card to the applicants who fulfil the eligibility criteria and have successfully submitted their application form. It is an important document that must be carried by candidates to the examination centre. Failing to do so will result in being prohibited from entering the examination hall. Read on to know more about JSSC CGL Admit Card including tentative release date, download link, steps to download the hall ticket and much more.

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2023

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct written exam to fill 2017 vacancies for various posts including Assistant Branch Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Block Supply Officer, Planning Assistant, etc. The exam is scheduled to be held on 14 and 15 October 2023. Consequently, JSSC CGL Admit Card is likely to be issued in the 1st week of October 2023. Candidates are required to download the admit card from the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in and appear for the examination according to the exam date and timings mentioned on the hall ticket. Scroll on to get all the information related to JSSC CGL 2023 Admit Card.

Know All About JSSC CGL Admit Card

JSSC CGL Admit Card is an important document as it carries the candidate’s personal information and exam venue details. Without it, candidates will not be able to attempt the exam.

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2023 Overview Conducting Body Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Exam Name JSSC CGL Number of Vacancies 2017 JSSC CGL Admit Card Release Date 1st week of October 2023 JSSC CGL Exam Date 2023 14 and 15 October 2023 Selection Process Written Exam (Paper 1, 2 & 3) Document Verification Official Website jssc.nic.in

Download Link For JSSC CGL Admit Card

JSSC has announced that JSSC CGL Exam 2023 will be held on 14th and 15th October. Therefore, the admit card for the exam is anticipated to be released in the first week of October 2023. The direct link to download JSSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card is given below. Successfully registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by clicking on the direct link shared below.

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2023 Link (To be activated)

How to Download JSSC CGL Admit Card 2023?

The registered candidates can download their JSSC CGL Admit Card either from the direct link shared above or visit JSSC official website. It is an important document that candidates need to carry to the exam centre along with one photo identity proof.

Steps to Download JSSC CGL 2023 Admit Card

To access the hall ticket for JSSC CGL exam, aspirants can follow the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JSSC - jssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JSSC CGL Admit Card 2023 Download Link.

Step 3: A new webpage will be displayed where you will be required to enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the captcha pin and click on Submit.

Step 5: Your JSSC CGL 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on JSSC CGL Hall Ticket

Once you download your JSSC CGL Admit Card, you are advised to check the following details mentioned on it. If there’s any discrepancy or error, you must contact the exam conducting authority immediately to avoid any hassle at the last minute.

Name of Applicant Photograph of applicant Signature Category Name of exam Exam Date Exam timings Address of the exam centre General Instructions

Documents To Be Carried With JSSC CGL Admit Card

Candidates taking the JSSC CGL exam must carry certain documents with them in order to get entry to the examination hall. Those who fail to bring them will be debarred from giving the JSSC CGL exam.