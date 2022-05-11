JVVNL Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Technical Helper: Download @energy.rajasthan.gov.in

JVVNL Admit Card 2022 has been released by Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited for Technical Helper at energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Download Link Here.

JVVNL Admit Card 2022 Download: Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) has released the admit card for the exam for the post of Technical Helper on www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl. The said exam will be conducted from 20 May to 26 May 2022 in Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Sikar and Alwa. Candidates who applied for JVVNL Recruitment 2022 can download JVVNL Technical Helper Admit Card from the official website.

The exam will be conducted in online mode. Candidates will be given 100 objective type questions on General Awareness and Technical Knowledge. Each question will be allotted 1 mark:

Subject Syllabus Number of Questions Marks Time General Awareness & Technica Knowledge Elementary Maths & General Science 10 10 2 hour Current Affairs, Geography and Natural Resources, Agriculture 35 Hrs. & Economic Development, History & Culture of Rajasthan 35 35 Current Affairs, Geography and Natural Resources, Agriculture & Economic Development, History & Culture of India and World 5 5 Technical knowledge and skill

based on the syllabus of ITI/NAC in

the Trades concerned 50 50 Total 100 100

There shall be no negative marking.

The selection process will consist of two phases i.e. Pre & Main examinations. The pre-examination will only be for the screening and shortlisting of candidates. There shall be no weightage of marks secured in pre-examination for preparing final merit after the main examination.

How to Download JVVNL Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of JVVNL - energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl and go to 'Menu' and click on 'Career' -'Recruitment' Now, click on ‘Download Admit card for recruitment on the post of Technical helper-III’ Go to ‘Sign In for Existing User’ Provide your Registration No, Date of Birth, Enter your details Download JVVNL T3 Admit card 2022

A total of 1405 vacancies are available under JVVNL and JdVVNL Posts.