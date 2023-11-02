Kannur University PG Result 2023 OUT at kannuruniversity.ac.in: Direct Link to Download Marksheet

Kannur University PG Result 2023 OUT: Kannur University declared the results of 2nd semester for PG courses like M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, MTTM, and MSW on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

Kannur University PG Result 2023: Kannur University has recently released the results of second semester for various PG courses including M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, MTTM, MSW. Kannur University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- kannuruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Kannur University 2nd semester results 2023, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

As per the latest update, Kannur University released the results of the second semester for PG programs. The students can check their Kannur University 2nd sem PG results on the official exam portal of the University- exam.kannuruniversity.ac.in.

How to Check Kannur University PG Results 2023.

Candidates can check their 2nd semester results for various PG courses including M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, MTTM, MSW, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Kannur University second sem results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kannuruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the Examination segment

Step 3: Check for the Result UG/PG segment

Step 4: Choose the respective course/year

Step 5: Enter the Register number and Aadhaar number

Step 6: Check the results and download it

Direct Links to Check Kannur University PG Second Sem Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Kannur University 2nd sem results for various examinations.

Course Result Date Result Links M.A/MCom/MTTM/MSW (Including New generation Programme) Regular Examination April 2023 (2022 admission) 30-Oct-2023 Click here M.A/MCom/MTTM/MSW (Including New Generation Programme) Supplementary/ Improvement Examination April 2023 (2019 admission Onwards) 30-Oct-2023 Click here M.Sc (Including New Generation programme) Regular Examination April 2023 (2022 admission) 27-Oct-2023 Click here M.Sc (Including New Generation programme) Supplementary/Improvement Examination April 2023 (2019 admission onwards) 27-Oct-2023 Click here

Kannur University: Highlights

Kannur University is located in Kannur, Kerala. It was established in the year 1996. Kannur University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Kannur University offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specializations.