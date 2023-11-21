2nd PUC Date Sheet 2024: Karnataka Board Class 12 Exam Schedule PDF

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Schedule 2024: Students of Karnataka 2nd PUC are waiting for the final board exam date sheet 2024 so that they can design a clear road map for the preparations. If we go with the sources, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) will publish the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam schedule 2024, probably in December 2023. The 2nd PUC date sheet 2024 will comprise exam dates for the subjects of the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams, along with the subject codes and names. Experts are assuming that, like the previous year’s 2nd PUC timetable, the 2024 2nd PUC exams will also start in the middle of March 2024. To learn more, check out this complete article.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Date Sheet 2024: Highlights
The key details related to the 2nd PUC exam and date sheet 2024 are provided here. Students can also check the updates at kseab.karnataka.gov.in under the PUC section.
|
Board
|
Department of pre-University Education (DPUE), Government of Karnataka
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka Pre-University Certificate Examination (Karnataka PUC Board)
|
Date Sheet
|
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024
|
Date Sheet Release Date
|
December 2023 (Tentatively)
|
Theory Exam Start Month
|
March 2024
|
Board Website
|
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Steps to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Date Sheet 2024 PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: On the Home Page, scroll down to the ‘Documents’ section and click on ‘PUC’.
Step 3: A drop-down will extend, which will have ‘time table’ as one of the headings. Click on ‘time table’
Step 4: The page with the PDF of the 2nd PUC will open. Click on the link named ‘2nd PUC Time Table 2024’ to download and save for future reference.
2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2024 (Expected)
Below is the expected Karnataka PUC Date Sheet 2024, designed based on the previous year's exam schedule. The 2nd PUC examination will start in March 2024 and continue until April. The dates may change in the final 2nd PUC exam timetable in 2024.
|
Subject
|
Exam date
|
March 2024
|
Kannada, Arabic
|
March 2024
|
Mathematics Education
|
March 2024
|
Economics
|
March 2024
|
Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
|
March 2024
|
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|
March 2024
|
Logic Business studies
|
March 2024
|
Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare Beauty and wellness
|
March 2024
|
Geography, Biology
|
March 2024
|
History, Physics
|
April 2024
|
Hindi
|
April 2024
|
English
|
April 2024
|
Political Science, Statistics
|
April 2024
|
Optional
Kannada
Accountancy
Geology
Home Science
|
April 2024
|
Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
