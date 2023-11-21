2nd PUC Date Sheet 2024: Karnataka Board Class 12 Exam Schedule PDF

Karnataka 2nd PUC Date Sheet 2024: As per media reports, the Karnataka 2nd PUC date sheet 2024 will be released by the end of December 2023. The expected date for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be in March 2024. For more information on the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam schedule 2024, read this article.

Get here Karnataka 2nd PUC Date Sheet 2024
Get here Karnataka 2nd PUC Date Sheet 2024

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Schedule 2024: Students of Karnataka 2nd PUC are waiting for the final board exam date sheet 2024 so that they can design a clear road map for the preparations. If we go with the sources, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) will publish the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam schedule 2024, probably in December 2023. The 2nd PUC date sheet 2024 will comprise exam dates for the subjects of the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams, along with the subject codes and names. Experts are assuming that, like the previous year’s 2nd PUC timetable, the 2024 2nd PUC exams will also start in the middle of March 2024. To learn more, check out this complete article.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Date Sheet 2024: Highlights

The key details related to the 2nd PUC exam and date sheet 2024 are provided here. Students can also check the updates at kseab.karnataka.gov.in under the PUC section.

Board

Department of pre-University Education (DPUE), Government of Karnataka 

Exam Name

Karnataka Pre-University Certificate Examination (Karnataka PUC Board)

Date Sheet

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024

Date Sheet Release Date

December 2023 (Tentatively)

Theory Exam Start Month

March 2024

Board Website

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Steps to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Date Sheet 2024 PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the Home Page, scroll down to the ‘Documents’ section and click on ‘PUC’.

Step 3: A drop-down will extend, which will have ‘time table’ as one of the headings. Click on ‘time table’

Step 4: The page with the PDF of the 2nd PUC will open. Click on the link named ‘2nd PUC Time Table 2024’ to download and save for future reference.

2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2024 (Expected)

Below is the expected Karnataka PUC Date Sheet 2024, designed based on the previous year's exam schedule. The 2nd PUC examination will start in March 2024 and continue until April. The dates may change in the final 2nd PUC exam timetable in 2024.

 

Subject

Exam date

March 2024

Kannada, Arabic

March 2024

Mathematics Education

March 2024

Economics

March 2024

Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths

March 2024

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

March 2024

Logic Business studies

March 2024

Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare Beauty and wellness

March 2024

Geography, Biology

March 2024

History, Physics

April 2024

Hindi

April 2024

English

April 2024

Political Science, Statistics

April 2024

Optional

Kannada

Accountancy

Geology

Home Science

April 2024

Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

 

