2nd PUC Date Sheet 2024: Karnataka Board Class 12 Exam Schedule PDF

Karnataka 2nd PUC Date Sheet 2024: As per media reports, the Karnataka 2nd PUC date sheet 2024 will be released by the end of December 2023. The expected date for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be in March 2024. For more information on the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam schedule 2024, read this article.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Schedule 2024: Students of Karnataka 2nd PUC are waiting for the final board exam date sheet 2024 so that they can design a clear road map for the preparations. If we go with the sources, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) will publish the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam schedule 2024, probably in December 2023. The 2nd PUC date sheet 2024 will comprise exam dates for the subjects of the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams, along with the subject codes and names. Experts are assuming that, like the previous year’s 2nd PUC timetable, the 2024 2nd PUC exams will also start in the middle of March 2024. To learn more, check out this complete article.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Date Sheet 2024: Highlights

The key details related to the 2nd PUC exam and date sheet 2024 are provided here. Students can also check the updates at kseab.karnataka.gov.in under the PUC section.

Board Department of pre-University Education (DPUE), Government of Karnataka Exam Name Karnataka Pre-University Certificate Examination (Karnataka PUC Board) Date Sheet Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 Date Sheet Release Date December 2023 (Tentatively) Theory Exam Start Month March 2024 Board Website kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Steps to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Date Sheet 2024 PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the Home Page, scroll down to the ‘Documents’ section and click on ‘PUC’.

Step 3: A drop-down will extend, which will have ‘time table’ as one of the headings. Click on ‘time table’

Step 4: The page with the PDF of the 2nd PUC will open. Click on the link named ‘2nd PUC Time Table 2024’ to download and save for future reference.

2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2024 (Expected)

Below is the expected Karnataka PUC Date Sheet 2024, designed based on the previous year's exam schedule. The 2nd PUC examination will start in March 2024 and continue until April. The dates may change in the final 2nd PUC exam timetable in 2024.

Subject Exam date March 2024 Kannada, Arabic March 2024 Mathematics Education March 2024 Economics March 2024 Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths March 2024 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French March 2024 Logic Business studies March 2024 Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare Beauty and wellness March 2024 Geography, Biology March 2024 History, Physics April 2024 Hindi April 2024 English April 2024 Political Science, Statistics April 2024 Optional Kannada Accountancy Geology Home Science April 2024 Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

