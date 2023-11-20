KSEAB 10th Date Sheet 2024: Karnataka Board Class 10 Exam Schedule PDF

Karnataka Board Class 10 Exam Schedule 2024: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), which earlier used to be called Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), releases the Class 10 exam timetable in online mode on its official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. As per the sources, the Karnataka Board Class 10 date sheet 2024 will be released in December 2023 (tentatively) with all the essential information. The SSLC exam schedule will be mentioned in the date sheet along with other details. As the KSEAB releases the Karnataka Board Class 10 date sheet 2024, changes will be made here to provide students with the updated exam time table along with the KSEAB Class 10 date sheet PDF 2024.
KSEAB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: Important Highlights
The below table highlights a few important points related to the KSEAB Class 10 exam schedule for 2024.
|
Board Name
|
Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)
|
Official Website
|
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
|
Exam Name
|
KSEAB Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board Class 10th Exam
|
Academic Year
|
2023-24
|
State
|
Karnataka
|
Student Type
|
For Regular Students
|
KSEAB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date
|
December 2023 (Tentatively)
Steps to Download KSEAB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 PDF
Step 1: Visit kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: Check and click on ‘SSLC’ the documents section
Step 3: The ‘Time Table’ link will appear
Step 4: Click on it and download the PDF for future reference
KSEAB Class 10th Exam Time Table 2024 (Expected)
The Karnataka Board Class 10 exam timetable for 2024 will be released soon. The exam dates, subject names, subject codes, and exam timings will be specified on the exam schedule for 2024. As per the previous years’ KSEEB Class 10 exam schedules, the timings will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Below is the expected Karnataka Class 10 exam schedule designed based on last year’s KSEAB time table.
|
Date
|
Subject
|
March 2024
|
First Language
|
April 2024
|
Core Subjects
|
April 2024
|
Second Language
|
April 2024
|
Core Subjects
|
April 2024
|
Core Subjects
|
April 2024
|
Third Language
|
April 2024
|
NSQF Exam Subjects
