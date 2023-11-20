KSEAB 10th Date Sheet 2024: Karnataka Board Class 10 Exam Schedule PDF

KSEAB Class 10th Date Sheet 2024: As per media reports, the KSEEB (Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board), also known as Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), Class 10th Date Sheet 2024 will be released around the second week of January 2024. The expected date for the Karnataka Board Class 10 exams will be in December 2024. For more information on the Class 10 KSEAB date sheet, read this article.

Karnataka Board Class 10 Exam Schedule 2024: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), which earlier used to be called Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), releases the Class 10 exam timetable in online mode on its official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. As per the sources, the Karnataka Board Class 10 date sheet 2024 will be released in December 2023 (tentatively) with all the essential information. The SSLC exam schedule will be mentioned in the date sheet along with other details. As the KSEAB releases the Karnataka Board Class 10 date sheet 2024, changes will be made here to provide students with the updated exam time table along with the KSEAB Class 10 date sheet PDF 2024.

KSEAB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: Important Highlights

The below table highlights a few important points related to the KSEAB Class 10 exam schedule for 2024. 

Board Name

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Official Website

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Exam Name

KSEAB Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board Class 10th Exam

Academic Year

2023-24

State

Karnataka

Student Type

For Regular Students

KSEAB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date

December 2023 (Tentatively)

Steps to Download KSEAB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 PDF

Step 1: Visit kseab.karnataka.gov.in 

Step 2: Check and click on ‘SSLC’ the documents section

Step 3: The ‘Time Table’ link will appear

Step 4: Click on it and download the PDF for future reference

KSEAB Class 10th Exam Time Table 2024 (Expected)

The Karnataka Board Class 10 exam timetable for 2024 will be released soon. The exam dates, subject names, subject codes, and exam timings will be specified on the exam schedule for 2024. As per the previous years’ KSEEB Class 10 exam schedules, the timings will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Below is the expected Karnataka Class 10 exam schedule designed based on last year’s KSEAB time table.

Date

Subject

March 2024

First Language

  • Kannada
  • Telugu
  • Hindi
  • Marati
  • Tamil
  • Urdu
  • English
  • English (NCERT)
  • Sanskrit

April 2024

Core Subjects

  • Mathematics
  • Sociology

April 2024

Second Language

  • English
  • Kannada

April 2024

Core Subjects

  • Elements of Electrical Engineering-IV
  • Elements of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering-2
  • Elements of Mechanical Engineering-IV Engineering Graphics-2
  • Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV Elements of Electronics Engineering
  • Programming in Ansi 'C"
  • Elements of Computer Science
  • Economics

April 2024

Core Subjects

  • Science
  • Political Science
  • Hindustani Music
  • Karnataka Music
  • Karnataka Music/Hindustani Music

April 2024

Third Language

  • Hindi (NCERT)
  • Hindi
  • Kannada
  • English
  • Arabic
  • Persian
  • Urdu
  • Sanskrit
  • Konkani
  • Tulu

April 2024

NSQF Exam Subjects

  • Information Technology
  • Retail
  • Automobile
  • Health Care
  • Beauty & Wellness

 

