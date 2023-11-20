KSEAB 10th Date Sheet 2024: Karnataka Board Class 10 Exam Schedule PDF

KSEAB Class 10th Date Sheet 2024: As per media reports, the KSEEB (Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board), also known as Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), Class 10th Date Sheet 2024 will be released around the second week of January 2024. The expected date for the Karnataka Board Class 10 exams will be in December 2024. For more information on the Class 10 KSEAB date sheet, read this article.

Karnataka Board Class 10 Exam Schedule 2024: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), which earlier used to be called Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), releases the Class 10 exam timetable in online mode on its official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. As per the sources, the Karnataka Board Class 10 date sheet 2024 will be released in December 2023 (tentatively) with all the essential information. The SSLC exam schedule will be mentioned in the date sheet along with other details. As the KSEAB releases the Karnataka Board Class 10 date sheet 2024, changes will be made here to provide students with the updated exam time table along with the KSEAB Class 10 date sheet PDF 2024.

KSEAB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: Important Highlights

The below table highlights a few important points related to the KSEAB Class 10 exam schedule for 2024.

Board Name Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) Official Website kseab.karnataka.gov.in Exam Name KSEAB Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board Class 10th Exam Academic Year 2023-24 State Karnataka Student Type For Regular Students KSEAB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date December 2023 (Tentatively)

Steps to Download KSEAB Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 PDF

Step 1: Visit kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Check and click on ‘SSLC’ the documents section

Step 3: The ‘Time Table’ link will appear

Step 4: Click on it and download the PDF for future reference

KSEAB Class 10th Exam Time Table 2024 (Expected)

The Karnataka Board Class 10 exam timetable for 2024 will be released soon. The exam dates, subject names, subject codes, and exam timings will be specified on the exam schedule for 2024. As per the previous years’ KSEEB Class 10 exam schedules, the timings will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Below is the expected Karnataka Class 10 exam schedule designed based on last year’s KSEAB time table.

Date Subject March 2024 First Language Kannada

Telugu

Hindi

Marati

Tamil

Urdu

English

English (NCERT)

Sanskrit April 2024 Core Subjects Mathematics

Sociology April 2024 Second Language English

Kannada April 2024 Core Subjects Elements of Electrical Engineering-IV

Elements of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering-2

Elements of Mechanical Engineering-IV Engineering Graphics-2

Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV Elements of Electronics Engineering

Programming in Ansi 'C"

Elements of Computer Science

Economics April 2024 Core Subjects Science

Political Science

Hindustani Music

Karnataka Music

Karnataka Music/Hindustani Music April 2024 Third Language Hindi (NCERT)

Hindi

Kannada

English

Arabic

Persian

Urdu

Sanskrit

Konkani

Tulu April 2024 NSQF Exam Subjects Information Technology

Retail

Automobile

Health Care

Beauty & Wellness

