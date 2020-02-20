Search

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2020- KSEEB 12th Exam Date Sheet 2020

The KSEEB has published the KSEEB 2nd PUC Date Sheet 2020 on its official website. The students can note down or save the KSEEB 12th Time Table 2020/ Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Time Table 2020 from this page.

Feb 20, 2020 12:56 IST
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, also known as KSEEB, has published the KSEEB 2nd PUC Date Sheet 2020 on its official website. The students can note down or save the KSEEB 12th Time Table 2020/ Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Time Table 2020 from this page. The students can also bookmark this page to get updates in case of any change in the KSEEB 2nd PUC Time Table 2020 by the authorities. The KSEEB 12th Date Sheet 2020 published by us here in this article is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The KSEEB officially publishes the Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Time Table 2020 on the official website that is kseeb.kar.nic.in.

KSEEB 12th Time Table 2020/ KSEEB 2nd PUC Time Table 2020

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB, officially releases the KSEEB Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 on its official website that is kseeb.kar.nic.in. The students appearing for the KSEEB Board 2nd PUC Examination 2020 can check the Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Time Table 2020 in the below-mentioned table: 

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Time Table 2020:

Dates

Subjects

4th March 2020

Wednesday

History

Physics

Basic Mathematics

5th March 2020

Thursday

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Marathi

Arabic

French

6th March 2020

Friday

Karnatak Music

Hindustani Music

7th March 2020

Saturday

Business Studies

Sociology

Chemistry

9th March 2020

Monday

Information Technology

Retail

Automobile

Health Care

Beauty and Wellness

10th March 2020

Tuesday

Urdu

11th March 2020

Wednesday

Optional Kannada

Accountancy

Mathematics

12th March 2020

Thursday

Geography

13th March 2020

Friday

Education

14th March 2020

Saturday

Psychology

Electronics

Computer Science

16th March 2020

Monday

Logic

Geology

Home Science

17th March 2020

Tuesday

Economics

Biology

18th March 2020

Wednesday

Hindi

19th March 2020

Thursday

Kannada

20th March 2020

Friday

Sanskrit

21st March 2020

Saturday

Political Science 

Statistics

23rd March 2020

Monday

English

 The above-mentioned KSEEB 2nd PUC Time Table 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Karnataka Board that is kseeb.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB officially releases the Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Time Table, conducts the Karnataka Board 12th Examination and also announces the KSEEB 2nd PUC Result 2020 on its official website.

