Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2020- KSEEB 12th Exam Date Sheet 2020

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, also known as KSEEB, has published the KSEEB 2nd PUC Date Sheet 2020 on its official website. The students can note down or save the KSEEB 12th Time Table 2020/ Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Time Table 2020 from this page. The students can also bookmark this page to get updates in case of any change in the KSEEB 2nd PUC Time Table 2020 by the authorities. The KSEEB 12th Date Sheet 2020 published by us here in this article is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The KSEEB officially publishes the Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Time Table 2020 on the official website that is kseeb.kar.nic.in.

KSEEB 12th Time Table 2020/ KSEEB 2nd PUC Time Table 2020

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB, officially releases the KSEEB Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 on its official website that is kseeb.kar.nic.in. The students appearing for the KSEEB Board 2nd PUC Examination 2020 can check the Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Time Table 2020 in the below-mentioned table:

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Time Table 2020:

Dates Subjects 4th March 2020 Wednesday History Physics Basic Mathematics 5th March 2020 Thursday Tamil Telugu Malayalam Marathi Arabic French 6th March 2020 Friday Karnatak Music Hindustani Music 7th March 2020 Saturday Business Studies Sociology Chemistry 9th March 2020 Monday Information Technology Retail Automobile Health Care Beauty and Wellness 10th March 2020 Tuesday Urdu 11th March 2020 Wednesday Optional Kannada Accountancy Mathematics 12th March 2020 Thursday Geography 13th March 2020 Friday Education 14th March 2020 Saturday Psychology Electronics Computer Science 16th March 2020 Monday Logic Geology Home Science 17th March 2020 Tuesday Economics Biology 18th March 2020 Wednesday Hindi 19th March 2020 Thursday Kannada 20th March 2020 Friday Sanskrit 21st March 2020 Saturday Political Science Statistics 23rd March 2020 Monday English

The above-mentioned KSEEB 2nd PUC Time Table 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Karnataka Board that is kseeb.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB officially releases the Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Time Table, conducts the Karnataka Board 12th Examination and also announces the KSEEB 2nd PUC Result 2020 on its official website.