Karnataka HC District Judge Answer Key 2021 Released @karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in, Download PDF

Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims Final Answer Key 2021: Karnataka High Court has released Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims Final Answer Key 2021 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims Exam can check the Final Answer keys available at the official website of Karnataka High Court-karnatakajudiciarv.kar.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Karnataka High Court has uploaded the final answer key to the questions of the Question Papers of Preliminary Examination in 'Versions A, B, C and D' on its official website.

It is noted that Karnataka High Court has conducted the preliminary examination for the post of District Judges by direct recruitment on 09th January 2021 at Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi.

The result for Karnataka High Court District Judge is expected to be out in few days. As per the selection process, candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam, will be called for Mains Exam for the Karnataka High Court District Judge posts. Candidates are advised to keep a track on official website for latest updates.

All such candidates appeared in the Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims exam can check the Final Answer key available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: Karnataka HC District Judge Answer Key 2021