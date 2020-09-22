Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2020 for 30 District Judge Posts, Apply Online @karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2020: High Court of Karnataka has invited applications for recruitment to the post of District Judge by direct recruitment. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 October 2020

Last date for payment of fee through online: 28 October 2020

Last date for payment of fee through Challan: 28 October 2020

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of Vacancies - 30 Posts

District Judges - 30 Posts

Karnataka High Court District Judge Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be holder of a degree in Law granted by a University established by Law in India and must be practising as an Advocate in the High Court or in a Subordinate Court.

Karnataka High Court District Judge Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Must not have attained the age of 48 years in the case of SC/ST Category; 45 years in the case of others

Pay Scale: Rs.51550-1230-58930-1380-63070

Karnataka High Court District Judge Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection shall consist of 3 stages namely Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Viva voce.

Prelims Exam: The Preliminary Examination shall be conducted by way of Objective Type Question Paper with multiple choices of 1½ hours (Ninety minutes) duration consisting of 100 marks.

Mains Exam: The Competitive Written Examination for recruitment of District Judges shall consist of Written examination of two papers each of three hours duration with 150 maximum marks for each paper - one in Civil Law and another in Criminal Law.

Viva-Voce: The viva-voce shall carry a maximum 50 marks. The candidate’s General knowledge, grasp on principles of law and suitability for appointment as District Judge shall be tested.

How to apply for Karnataka High Court District Judge Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 21 October 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the online application form for future reference.

