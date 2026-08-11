Karnataka NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS
NEET UG 2026 counseling process is ongoing. Candidates can check the Karnataka NEET UG Cutoff 2026, expected opening and closing ranks for MBBS, based on the previous year trends. Check and analyze your admission options to secure medical seats at top medical colleges in Karnataka.
NEET UG 2026: Candidates aiming for medical colleges in Karnataka have to secure ranks between 3981 to 33,550. The range is suggested as per the previous year's trends and offers an insight into the MBBS admission in different colleges across Karnataka. Candidates can analyse the trends shared below to estimate the expected opening and closing ranks for listed colleges.
Top medical colleges like Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, etc. offer highly competitive MBBS seats. In the article we have shared a list of medical colleges in Karnataka that accept admission based on the NEET UG counseling process. Check and assess the admission chances as per the previous year's opening and closing ranks provided below.
Also check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College
Karnataka NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS
As per the previous year's Karnataka NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing rank, the possibility of admission to top medical colleges like Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru, remains competitive. The admission to the college may open at 1338, as during last year, the seat allocation for the MBBS seat closed at the 1338 rank and opened at 398 for general category candidates. Candidates can refer to the table shared below to estimate the admission possibilities in medical colleges across Karnataka.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Course
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
398
|
1,338
|
Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
896
|
2,355
|
Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysuru
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
1,462
|
3,087
|
ESIC Medical College & PGIMSR, Bengaluru
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
3,083
|
4,951
|
Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
3,105
|
5,413
|
Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
4,557
|
14,419
|
Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
5,444
|
7,639
|
Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, Belagavi
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
5,587
|
7,756
|
Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
6,104
|
10,554
|
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
6,611
|
8,923
|
Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
7,281
|
11,026
|
ESIC Medical College, Kalaburagi
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
7,981
|
9,966
|
Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shivamogga
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
8,154
|
9,413
|
Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Madikeri
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
10,060
|
12,096
|
Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
10,965
|
11,883
|
Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
10,994
|
13,573
|
Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences, Gadag
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
11,211
|
14,287
|
Chikkaballapura Institute of Medical Sciences, Chikkaballapura
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
12,127
|
12,520
|
Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences, Haveri
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
12,288
|
15,509
|
Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, Karwar
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
12,535
|
13,408
|
Chikkamagaluru Institute of Medical Sciences, Chikkamagaluru
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
13,274
|
15,955
|
Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences, Koppal
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
14,278
|
15,274
|
Yadgiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Yadgir
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
14,361
|
16,640
|
Chitradurga Medical College & Research Institute, Chitradurga
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
14,964
|
16,313
|
Government Dental College & Research Institute, Ballari
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
23,133
|
33,550
Factors Affecting the NEET UG Cutoff 2026
1. NEET 2026 Paper Difficulty Level: The difficulty of the paper can be the major factor that may affect the NEET UG 2026 cutoff. If the paper were difficult, the cutoff ranks might drop. However, if the paper were easy, the cutoff rank may go high, impacting the competition during seat allocation.
2. Number of candidates: The total number of candidates who have appeared for the exam impacts the NEET UG cutoff a lot. The number of appearing candidates determines the competition in any entrance exam.
3. Seat Availability and Options: Government and private medical colleges offer a set number of seats. This ranges as per the demand and course availability. Thus, affecting the cutoff ranks for the college seat allocation.
4. Reservation Categories: Medical seats are divided into reserved (OBC, EWS, SC, and ST) and unreserved seats. The number of applicants from specific category and seat reservation impacts the NEET UG cutoff largely.
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.