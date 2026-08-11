CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Karnataka NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 19:25 IST

NEET UG 2026 counseling process is ongoing. Candidates can check the Karnataka NEET UG Cutoff 2026, expected opening and closing ranks for MBBS, based on the previous year trends. Check and analyze your admission options to secure medical seats at top medical colleges in Karnataka.

Karnataka NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS
Karnataka NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS

NEET UG 2026: Candidates aiming for medical colleges in Karnataka have to secure ranks between 3981 to 33,550. The range is suggested as per the previous year's trends and offers an insight into the MBBS admission in different colleges across Karnataka. Candidates can analyse the trends shared below to estimate the expected opening and closing ranks for listed colleges.

Top medical colleges like Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, etc. offer highly competitive MBBS seats. In the article we have shared a list of medical colleges in Karnataka that accept admission based on the NEET UG counseling process. Check and assess the admission chances as per the previous year's opening and closing ranks provided below. 

Also check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College 

Karnataka NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS 

As per the previous year's Karnataka NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing rank, the possibility of admission to top medical colleges like Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru, remains competitive. The admission to the college may open at 1338, as during last year, the seat allocation for the MBBS seat closed at the 1338 rank and opened at 398 for general category candidates. Candidates can refer to the table shared below to estimate the admission possibilities in medical colleges across Karnataka. 

College Name

Quota

Course

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru

All India

MBBS

398

1,338

Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru

All India

MBBS

896

2,355

Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysuru

All India

MBBS

1,462

3,087

ESIC Medical College & PGIMSR, Bengaluru

All India

MBBS

3,083

4,951

Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi

All India

MBBS

3,105

5,413

Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar

All India

MBBS

4,557

14,419

Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya

All India

MBBS

5,444

7,639

Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, Belagavi

All India

MBBS

5,587

7,756

Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi

All India

MBBS

6,104

10,554

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan

All India

MBBS

6,611

8,923

Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari

All India

MBBS

7,281

11,026

ESIC Medical College, Kalaburagi

All India

MBBS

7,981

9,966

Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shivamogga

All India

MBBS

8,154

9,413

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Madikeri

All India

MBBS

10,060

12,096

Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar

All India

MBBS

10,965

11,883

Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur

All India

MBBS

10,994

13,573

Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences, Gadag

All India

MBBS

11,211

14,287

Chikkaballapura Institute of Medical Sciences, Chikkaballapura

All India

MBBS

12,127

12,520

Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences, Haveri

All India

MBBS

12,288

15,509

Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, Karwar

All India

MBBS

12,535

13,408

Chikkamagaluru Institute of Medical Sciences, Chikkamagaluru

All India

MBBS

13,274

15,955

Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences, Koppal

All India

MBBS

14,278

15,274

Yadgiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Yadgir

All India

MBBS

14,361

16,640

Chitradurga Medical College & Research Institute, Chitradurga

All India

MBBS

14,964

16,313

Government Dental College & Research Institute, Ballari

All India

MBBS

23,133

33,550

Factors Affecting the NEET UG Cutoff 2026

1. NEET 2026 Paper Difficulty Level: The difficulty of the paper can be the major factor that may affect the NEET UG 2026 cutoff. If the paper were difficult, the cutoff ranks might drop. However, if the paper were easy, the cutoff rank may go high, impacting the competition during seat allocation.

2. Number of candidates: The total number of candidates who have appeared for the exam impacts the NEET UG cutoff a lot. The number of appearing candidates determines the competition in any entrance exam. 

3. Seat Availability and Options: Government and private medical colleges offer a set number of seats. This ranges as per the demand and course availability. Thus, affecting the cutoff ranks for the college seat allocation. 

4. Reservation Categories: Medical seats are divided into reserved (OBC, EWS, SC, and ST) and unreserved seats. The number of applicants from specific category and seat reservation impacts the NEET UG cutoff largely. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 19:25 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News