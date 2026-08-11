Karnataka NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS

NEET UG 2026: Candidates aiming for medical colleges in Karnataka have to secure ranks between 3981 to 33,550. The range is suggested as per the previous year's trends and offers an insight into the MBBS admission in different colleges across Karnataka. Candidates can analyse the trends shared below to estimate the expected opening and closing ranks for listed colleges. Top medical colleges like Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, etc. offer highly competitive MBBS seats. In the article we have shared a list of medical colleges in Karnataka that accept admission based on the NEET UG counseling process. Check and assess the admission chances as per the previous year's opening and closing ranks provided below. Also check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College

Karnataka NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS As per the previous year's Karnataka NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing rank, the possibility of admission to top medical colleges like Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru, remains competitive. The admission to the college may open at 1338, as during last year, the seat allocation for the MBBS seat closed at the 1338 rank and opened at 398 for general category candidates. Candidates can refer to the table shared below to estimate the admission possibilities in medical colleges across Karnataka. College Name Quota Course Opening Rank Closing Rank Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru All India MBBS 398 1,338 Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru All India MBBS 896 2,355 Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysuru All India MBBS 1,462 3,087 ESIC Medical College & PGIMSR, Bengaluru All India MBBS 3,083 4,951 Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi All India MBBS 3,105 5,413 Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar All India MBBS 4,557 14,419 Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya All India MBBS 5,444 7,639 Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, Belagavi All India MBBS 5,587 7,756 Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi All India MBBS 6,104 10,554 Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan All India MBBS 6,611 8,923 Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari All India MBBS 7,281 11,026 ESIC Medical College, Kalaburagi All India MBBS 7,981 9,966 Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shivamogga All India MBBS 8,154 9,413 Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Madikeri All India MBBS 10,060 12,096 Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar All India MBBS 10,965 11,883 Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur All India MBBS 10,994 13,573 Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences, Gadag All India MBBS 11,211 14,287 Chikkaballapura Institute of Medical Sciences, Chikkaballapura All India MBBS 12,127 12,520 Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences, Haveri All India MBBS 12,288 15,509 Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, Karwar All India MBBS 12,535 13,408 Chikkamagaluru Institute of Medical Sciences, Chikkamagaluru All India MBBS 13,274 15,955 Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences, Koppal All India MBBS 14,278 15,274 Yadgiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Yadgir All India MBBS 14,361 16,640 Chitradurga Medical College & Research Institute, Chitradurga All India MBBS 14,964 16,313 Government Dental College & Research Institute, Ballari All India MBBS 23,133 33,550