Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2023 OUT: Bhoomika Pai Tops Class 10th, Result Link Active, Check Toppers Names Here

Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2023: Karnataka School Examination And Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka class 10th result for all the students in a press conference at 10 AM. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 83.89%. As compared to the 2022 (85.63%) results, the pass percentage for the SSLC Karnataka result has fallen.
This year, 8,35,102 students appeared for the SSLC exams, of which 7,00,619 passed, recording a pass percentage of 83.89%. In 2022, the SSLC total pass percentage was 85.63%, the highest pass percentage in the past decade, excluding the 99.99% recorded in 2021 when all the students were declared passed due to the pandemic.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
SSLC Topper List 2023: Who Tops the Karnataka Class 10th Result
KSEAB announced the result and the class 10th toppers list together. These four students scored 625/625. Check below the list of toppers:
|
Names
|
District Name
|
Score
|
Bhoomika Pai
|
Bengaluru
|
625
|
Yashas Gowda
|
Chikkabalapur
|
625
|
Anupama Hireholi
|
Belagavi
|
625
|
Bhimangouda Patil
|
Vijayapura
|
625
Karnataka Class 10th Result 2023 Grade-Wise Statistics
Over 61,000 students get A+ grades. Check the table below for more details:
|
Number of students
|
Grades
|
61,003 students
|
A+ (90-100%)
|
1,47,634 students
|
A (80-89%)
|
1,75,489 students
|
B+ (70-79%)
|
19,301 students
|
C (35-49%)
Karnataka Class 10th District-Wise Pass Percentage 2023
Students can check the table to know which districts have the highest pass percentage:
|
Districts
|
Pass Percentage
|
Chitradurga
|
966.8%
|
Mandya
|
96.7%
|
Hassan
|
96.6%
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Class 10: Statistics
Check the school-wise pass percentage below:
|
Schools
|
Pass Numbers
|
Government schools
|
5,333
|
Number of students passing
|
2,79,234
|
Private schools
|
90% of students pass
This year, 1517 government schools have scored 100% results. No government school have got zero per cent result. This year, 11 aided schools recorded zero percent result, while 482 aided schools recorded 100% results. A total of 1824 unaided schools recorded 100% results, and 23 unaided schools recorded zero percent results. Check the table for more details:
|
Specifications
|
Statistics
|
Rural Areas
|
87%
|
Urban Areas
|
79.62%
|
Regular Students
|
87.76%
|
Boys
|
80%
|
Girls
|
87%
|
Students appeared
|
8,35,102
|
Students passed
|
7,00,619
|
Overall pass percentage
|
83.89%
In 2022, the SSLC Karnataka result pass percentage was recorded at 85.63 per cent. Students can check below the names of KSEAB 10th toppers:
|
S.No
|
Names
|
District Name
|
1
|
Amit Madar
|
Vijayapura
|
2
|
Bhumika BR
|
Tumkur
|
3
|
Praveen Neeralagi
|
Haveri
|
4
|
Sahan Mahantesh Rayar
|
Belagavi
|
5
|
Aishwarya Laxman Kanase
|
Vijayapura
|
6
|
Akruthi SS
|
Chikkamagaluru
|
7
|
Arjun E Naik
|
hassan
|
8
|
Chirag Mahesh Naik
|
Sirsi
|
9
|
Eaktha M G
|
Mysore
|
10
|
Gayathri
|
Udupi
KSEAB Class 10th Toppers List 2020
The board did not release the toppers list in 2021 due to the cancellation of SSLC exams. Below, students can check Karnataka Board class 10th toppers list 2020:
|
Rank
|
Topper Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde
|
625
|
1
|
Dheeraj Reddy MP
|
625
|
1
|
Nikhilesh Murali
|
625
|
1
|
Anush
|
625
|
1
|
Chirayu
|
625
|
1
|
Tanmayi
|
625
KSEAB SSLC Toppers List 2019
In 2019, Srujana D. and Naganjali secured top position. Check below the list:
|
Rank
|
Toppers Name
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Srujana D.
|
100%
|
1
|
Naganjali
|
100%
|
2
|
Bhavana U.S
|
99.84%
|
2
|
Bhavana R
|
99.84%
|
2
|
Sairam S
|
99.84%
|
2
|
Harshith C
|
99.84%
|
2
|
Sinchana Lakshmi
|
99.84%
|
2
|
Kripa K.R
|
99.84%
|
2
|
Anupama Kamath
|
99.84%
|
2
|
Chinmayi
|
99.84%
|
2
|
Pragathi M
|
99.84%
|
2
|
Abhin B
|
99.84%
This year, only four students scored 625/625 which is a dip from last year's stats. In 2022, 145 students secured the perfect score. In the 2023 SSLC results, rural area students scored better than urban area students. The overall pass percentage of rural students was recorded at 87% (as compared to 87.38% in 2022), and urban area students reported 79.62% (as compared to 82.04% in 2022).