Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2023 OUT: Bhoomika Pai Tops Class 10th, Result Link Active, Check Toppers Names Here

Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2023: Karnataka School Examination And Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka class 10th result for all the students in a press conference at 10 AM. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 83.89%. As compared to the 2022 (85.63%) results, the pass percentage for the SSLC Karnataka result has fallen.

This year, only four students scored 625/625 which is a dip from last year's stats. In 2022, 145 students secured the perfect score. In the 2023 SSLC results, rural area students scored better than urban area students. The overall pass percentage of rural students was recorded at 87% (as compared to 87.38% in 2022), and urban area students reported 79.62% (as compared to 82.04% in 2022).

This year, 8,35,102 students appeared for the SSLC exams, of which 7,00,619 passed, recording a pass percentage of 83.89%.  In 2022, the SSLC total pass percentage was 85.63%, the highest pass percentage in the past decade, excluding the 99.99% recorded in 2021 when all the students were declared passed due to the pandemic.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

SSLC Topper List 2023: Who Tops the Karnataka Class 10th Result 

KSEAB announced the result and the class 10th toppers list together. These four students scored 625/625. Check below the list of toppers: 

Names

District Name

Score

Bhoomika Pai

Bengaluru

625

Yashas Gowda

Chikkabalapur

625

Anupama Hireholi 

Belagavi

625

Bhimangouda Patil

Vijayapura

625

Karnataka Class 10th Result 2023 Grade-Wise Statistics 

Over 61,000 students get A+ grades. Check the table below for more details:

Number of students 

Grades

61,003 students

A+ (90-100%)

1,47,634 students

A (80-89%)

1,75,489 students

B+ (70-79%)

19,301 students 

C (35-49%)

Karnataka Class 10th District-Wise Pass Percentage 2023 

Students can check the table to know which districts have the highest pass percentage: 

Districts 

Pass Percentage 

Chitradurga

966.8%

Mandya

96.7% 

Hassan 

96.6%

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Class 10: Statistics

Check the school-wise pass percentage below: 

Schools

Pass Numbers

Government schools

5,333

Number of students passing

2,79,234

Private schools

90% of students pass
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Overall Statistics 

This year, 1517 government schools have scored 100% results. No government school have got zero per cent result.  This year, 11 aided schools recorded zero percent result, while 482 aided schools recorded 100% results. A total of 1824 unaided schools recorded 100% results, and 23 unaided schools recorded zero percent results. Check the table for more details: 

Specifications

Statistics 

Rural Areas

87%

Urban Areas

79.62%

Regular Students 

87.76%

Boys 

80%

Girls

87%

Students appeared

8,35,102

Students passed

7,00,619

Overall pass percentage

83.89%
Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2022 

In 2022, the SSLC Karnataka result pass percentage was recorded at 85.63 per cent. Students can check below the names of KSEAB 10th toppers: 

S.No

Names

District Name

1

Amit Madar

Vijayapura

2

Bhumika BR

Tumkur

3

Praveen Neeralagi

Haveri

4

Sahan Mahantesh Rayar

Belagavi

5

Aishwarya Laxman Kanase

Vijayapura

6

Akruthi SS

Chikkamagaluru

7

Arjun E Naik

hassan

8

Chirag Mahesh Naik

Sirsi

9

Eaktha M G

Mysore

10

Gayathri

Udupi

KSEAB Class 10th Toppers List 2020 

The board did not release the toppers list in 2021 due to the cancellation of SSLC exams. Below, students can check Karnataka Board class 10th toppers list 2020: 

Rank

Topper Name

Marks

1

Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde

625

1

Dheeraj Reddy MP

625

1

Nikhilesh Murali

625

1

Anush

625

1

Chirayu

625

1

Tanmayi

625

KSEAB SSLC Toppers List 2019 

In 2019, Srujana D. and Naganjali secured top position. Check below the list: 

Rank

Toppers Name

Percentage

1

Srujana D.

100%

1

Naganjali

100%

2

Bhavana U.S

99.84%

2

Bhavana R

99.84%

2

Sairam S

99.84%

2

Harshith C

99.84%

2

Sinchana Lakshmi

99.84%

2

Kripa K.R

99.84%

2

Anupama Kamath

99.84%

2

Chinmayi

99.84%

2

Pragathi M

99.84%

2

Abhin B

99.84%

