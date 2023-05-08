Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2023 OUT: Bhoomika Pai Tops Class 10th, Result Link Active, Check Toppers Names Here

Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2023: KSEAB has released the class 10th result online at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Check Karnataka SSLC toppers list and pass percentage here

Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2023: Karnataka School Examination And Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka class 10th result for all the students in a press conference at 10 AM. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 83.89%. As compared to the 2022 (85.63%) results, the pass percentage for the SSLC Karnataka result has fallen.

This year, 8,35,102 students appeared for the SSLC exams, of which 7,00,619 passed, recording a pass percentage of 83.89%. In 2022, the SSLC total pass percentage was 85.63%, the highest pass percentage in the past decade, excluding the 99.99% recorded in 2021 when all the students were declared passed due to the pandemic.

SSLC Topper List 2023: Who Tops the Karnataka Class 10th Result

KSEAB announced the result and the class 10th toppers list together. These four students scored 625/625. Check below the list of toppers:

Names District Name Score Bhoomika Pai Bengaluru 625 Yashas Gowda Chikkabalapur 625 Anupama Hireholi Belagavi 625 Bhimangouda Patil Vijayapura 625

Karnataka Class 10th Result 2023 Grade-Wise Statistics Over 61,000 students get A+ grades. Check the table below for more details: Number of students Grades 61,003 students A+ (90-100%) 1,47,634 students A (80-89%) 1,75,489 students B+ (70-79%) 19,301 students C (35-49%) Karnataka Class 10th District-Wise Pass Percentage 2023 Students can check the table to know which districts have the highest pass percentage: Districts Pass Percentage Chitradurga 966.8% Mandya 96.7% Hassan 96.6% Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Class 10: Statistics Check the school-wise pass percentage below: Schools Pass Numbers Government schools 5,333 Number of students passing 2,79,234 Private schools 90% of students pass Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Overall Statistics This year, 1517 government schools have scored 100% results. No government school have got zero per cent result. This year, 11 aided schools recorded zero percent result, while 482 aided schools recorded 100% results. A total of 1824 unaided schools recorded 100% results, and 23 unaided schools recorded zero percent results. Check the table for more details: Specifications Statistics Rural Areas 87% Urban Areas 79.62% Regular Students 87.76% Boys 80% Girls 87% Students appeared 8,35,102 Students passed 7,00,619 Overall pass percentage 83.89% Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2022

In 2022, the SSLC Karnataka result pass percentage was recorded at 85.63 per cent. Students can check below the names of KSEAB 10th toppers:

S.No Names District Name 1 Amit Madar Vijayapura 2 Bhumika BR Tumkur 3 Praveen Neeralagi Haveri 4 Sahan Mahantesh Rayar Belagavi 5 Aishwarya Laxman Kanase Vijayapura 6 Akruthi SS Chikkamagaluru 7 Arjun E Naik hassan 8 Chirag Mahesh Naik Sirsi 9 Eaktha M G Mysore 10 Gayathri Udupi

KSEAB Class 10th Toppers List 2020

The board did not release the toppers list in 2021 due to the cancellation of SSLC exams. Below, students can check Karnataka Board class 10th toppers list 2020:

Rank Topper Name Marks 1 Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde 625 1 Dheeraj Reddy MP 625 1 Nikhilesh Murali 625 1 Anush 625 1 Chirayu 625 1 Tanmayi 625

KSEAB SSLC Toppers List 2019

In 2019, Srujana D. and Naganjali secured top position. Check below the list: