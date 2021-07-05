Karnataka TET 2021: Notification Released, KARTET 2021 Exam Date - 22 August

Karnataka TET 2021 notification has been released online at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Eligible candidates who are interested in the exam can apply till 20 July 2021. The exam date for KARTET 2021 is 22 August 2021. The application fee for general category candidates is rupees 700 for paper 1 or 2 (exclusive of bank charges). Candidates need to pay rupees 1000 if they are planning to apply for both paper 1 & paper 2 (exclusive of bank charges). Fees for reserved candidates is rupees 350 if they are opting for either paper 1 or paper. If they are opting for both paper 1 and 2 then the fee is rupees 500. Complete details are available in the PDF of the official notification.

Download Official Notification: Karnataka TET 2021

Steps to apply for KARTET 2021

- Open schooleducation.kar.nic.in on the web browser official website

- Click Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test for Online Application - 2021 link.

- Fill in all the necessary details

- Upload all the essential documents as asked during the process

- Pay fees online and submit the form

- Save the PDF of the form for future reference.

KARTET 2021: Key Dates

Online Submission: 01July 2021 To 20 July 2021

Last Date for Fee Payment: 20 July 2021

KARTET 2021 Admit Card: 12 August 2021

KARTET 2021 Exam: 22 August

Check eligibility criteria before applying for the exam. Jagran Josh has provided many important resources for the preparation of CTET and other TETs. The latest syllabus, important questions, new topics etc., are essential for the preparation of the exam. Jagran Josh has published these resources and important videos for the preparation of the exam. Candidates are also advised to visit the YouTube channel of Jagran Josh.

