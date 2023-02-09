Kashmir University Recruitment 2023 Notification OUT, 295 Contractual Lecturer Vacancy, Apply Online, Check Exam Date, Other Details

The University of Kashmir has officially announced the Kashmir University Recruitment 2023 for the post of Contractual Lecturer. Candidates can apply online from the official website of Kashmir University i.e., kashmiruniversity.net

As many as 295 posts have been announced by the Kashmir University for the post of Contractual Lecturer. The application process has started and the last date to apply for the Kashmir University Recruitment 2023 is 13th February 2023.

The Kashmir University in the official notification mentioned that the invitation for the position of contractual lecturer is purely as academic arrangement for the session 2023-24 at Main/Satellite Campuses.

The candidates must submit the hard copy of downloaded and completely filled application form along with relevant documents in the office of the concerned Dean’s of the Schools. The last date for submission of hard copy is also 13th February 2023.

Candidates applying for the Kashmir University Contractual Lecturer Recruitment 2023 must posses a masters degree from a recognized University in the relevant subject/discipline with at least 55% marks or (an equivalent grade) and NET/SET/SLET or Ph.D

Kashmir University Recruitment 2023 Overview

Name Of The Examination Kashmir University Contractual Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Organizing Body University of Kashmir Total Vacancies 295 Application Mode Online and Offline Registration Begins 2nd February 2023 Last Date to Apply 13th February 2023 Selection Process Test/Interview and Document Verification Official Website kashmiruniversity.net

Kashmir University Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Name of the examination Dates Notification Release 31st January 2023 Application Process Commencement 31st January 2023 Last Date to Apply 13th February 2023 Date of Test/Interview Not yet announced

How to Apply for Kashmir University Contractual Lecturer Recruitment 2023?

Go to the official website of University of Kashmir i.e., kashmiruniversity.net At the home page there will be a section named as service at the bottom left of the screen. Under the service section go to the link that says Jobs/Recruitment Advertisements, Call Letters Under the jobs section, there will be an option to Apply for Contractual Lecturer Once we select that section, at the top right of the page there will be a link named as “Register.” Click on the register link and enter the mandatory credentials, then apply online for the Contractual Lecturer Recruitment 2023. Submit the application form and take a hard copy of the application that is to be submitted at the Dean's Office.

Here is the official notification of Kashmir University Recruitment 2023 for detailed information.

Download PDF: Kashmir University Contractual Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Notification

For detailed information and regular updates candidates can visit the official website of Kashmir University i.e., kashmiruniversity.net The official notification mentioned that the salary of the appointed candidates shall be paid on the basis of their qualification.