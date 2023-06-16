KCET 2023 Final Answer Key Releases, Download Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology PDF Here

KCET Final Answer Key 2023: KEA has released the final Karnataka CET answer key. Candidates can download the official Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology answer key pdf online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Get pdf link here

KCET 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has uploaded the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) final answer key for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology papers. Candidates can check and download official KCET answer key pdf online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. They do not have to use their login credentials to download the Karnataka CET official answer key.

Earlier, KCET result was announced on June 15, 2023, for over 2 lakh candidates along with the toppers list and statistics. This year, a total of 2,03,381 candidates have qualified in the Engineering entrance exam, out of which 96,577 were boys and 1,06,804 were girls. After the announcement of results, toppers and final answer key, KEA will soon release the counselling dates.

Karnataka CET Final Answer Key 2023

Earlier, KEA released the KCET provisional answer key pdf. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till May 20. Based on the challenge received, the officials have released the KCET Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Maths answer key. Check below the link:

How to download the final answer key of KCET 2023?

Candidates have to visit the official website to download the final UGCET answer key. Or they can click on the link of KCET final answer key pdf provided above. Check below the steps to know how to download it from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and go to latest announcements

Step 3: Click on the UGCET final answer key, separate links are given for Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics

Step 4: Click on the link to download the KCET final answer key pdf

KCET Result 2023 Engineering Statistics

KEA announced the result of Karnataka CET on June 15 along with stream-wise toppers and statistics. Candidates can check below the UGCET result engineering statistics:

Overview Statistics Candidates passed in KCET Engineering 2,03,381 Boys 96,577 Girls 1,06,804

Karnataka CET PCM and PCB Result Statistics

As per the statistics released, nearly 2 lakh candidates appear for PCM and PCB this year. Check below the table to know detailed information:

Overview Statistics Appeared for KCET PCM 43,316 Appeared for UGCET PCB 3,917 Appeared for both (PCM and PCB) 1,96,112

