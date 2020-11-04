KELTRON Recruitment 2020 for 102 Engineer and Other Posts, Apply Online @cmdkerala.net

KELTRON Recruitment 2020: Centre for Management Development (CMD), Thiruvananthapuram and Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) have published the recruitment notification for the post of Manager, Assistant Manager, Sr. Engineer, Sr. Officer, Engineer, Officer, Engineer/ Officer & Engineer Trainee. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for KELTRON Recruitment on or before 25 November 2020.

Important Date

Last date of Online Application - 25 November 2020

KELTRON Vacancy Details

Manager - 02 Posts

Assistant Manager - 03 Posts

Sr. Engineer - 07 Posts

Sr. Officer - 06 Posts

Engineer - 13 Posts

Officer - 05 Posts

Engineer/ Officer - 16 Posts

Engineer Trainee - 50 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Engineer Trainee and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Manager - BE/B.Tech (ECE/EEE/IT) with Minimum 60% marks Desirable : MBA - Marketing [Full time course. Minimum 15 years post qualification experience in handling marketing activities of a reputed electronics production oriented Company out of which 5 years should be in a Senior position in Marketing

Assistant Manager - MBA / MSW with HR Specialisation [Full time course] with Minimum 60% marks. Degree in Law Minimum 15 years post qualification experience of which at least 5 yrs in holding a key position in HR Department of a large / medium industry where at least 500 employees working.

Sr. Engineer - BE/B.Tech with Minimum 60% marks with minimum 4 years post qualification experience

Sr. Officer - B.Tech with 4 years of experience

Engineer - B.Tech with 1 year of experience

Officer -CA Inter /CMA Inter Minimum 4 years of experience in an industrial environment

Engineer/ Officer - BE/B Tech /BSC (Physics/ Maths/Electronics) with Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ CS/Applied Electronics /MCA with Minimum 60% marks with 4 years of experience

Engineer Trainee - B.Tech/BE in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Applied Electronics & Instrumentation/ Mechanical/ Electrical/CS or BSc Physics/ Maths/Electronics with Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ CS/Applied Electronics with Minimum 60% marks

How to Apply KELTRON Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates may apply via ONLINE mode only by filling the prescribed online application form given in the website of Centre for Management Development (CMD), Thiruvananthapuram (www.cmdkerala.net) and Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (www.keltron.org) on or before 25 November 2020.

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/-

KELTRON Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link