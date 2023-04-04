Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Kerala Board Latest News and Updates Here

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Date & Time: Directorate of General Education, DHSE, Kerala will be announcing the Kerala Board Plus Two Class 12 results on the official website soon. Students can check theirPlus Two Kerala result 2023 on the official website of DHSE Kerala or through the link given on the result portal.
Kerala Board conducted the Plus 2 examinations from March 10 to 30, 2023. Students who have appeared for the Plus Two examinations will be able to check the board result through the link on the official website of Kerala Board.
Board officials will soon be announcing the date and time for candidates to check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2023. The Class 12 Kerala board result 2023 will be announced on the official website - dhsekerala.gov.in. Students can also visit the result portal - keralaresults.nic.in to check the Kerala Plus Two Result 2023.
Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 Date and Time
Kerala Board Plus Two result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board. According to recent updates, the board is expected to announce the Kerala Plus 2 result 2023 by May 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 board exams can visit the official website of the board to check the results.
How to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Online?
DHSE Kerala will announce the Plus 2 result 2023 on the official website soon. Students who have appeared for the Kerala Plus Two exams can follow the below-given steps to check the results.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Board
Step 2: Click on the Kerala Plus Two result link on the website
Step 3: Enter the Plus 2 Roll number in the link given
Step 4: Download the Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 for further reference
Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Re-evaluation
DHSE Kerala will be conducting the Kerala Plus 2 re-evaluation process for the students after the board results are announced. Board officials will announce the Kerala Plus 2 re-evaluation schedule after the results of the board exams are announced. Candidates who want to submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation can visit the official website of the board to submit their applications. Details on the Kerala Plus 2 re-evaluation process will be released soon.
Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Result 2023
DHSE Kerala will announce the schedule for the Kerala Plus 2 compartment exams after the board results are announced. The board will be conducting the Kerala Plus Two supplementary examinations after the board results are announced. Students need to visit the official website of the Kerala board and submit their applications for the supplementary exams. Candidates who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt at the exams are eligible to appear for the Kerala Plus Two supplementary exams.
Kerala Plus Two Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics
When announcing the Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2023, the board officials will also announce the statistics of the performance of the students in the Plus Two board exams. Candidates can check the statistics from the previous year below.
|
Category
|
Numbers
|
Total number of regular students appeared in the exam
|
3,61,091
|
Total students passed in the exam
|
3,02,865
|
Overall passing percentage in Science stream
|
86.14%
|
Overall passing percentage in Commerce stream
|
85.69%
|
Pass percentage in Humanities stream
|
75.61%
|
Overall pass percentage
|
83.87%
|
Pass percentage of Girls
|
89.29%
|
Pass percentage of Boys
|
77.82%
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
83.87%
Kerala Plus Two Grading System For Kerala Plus Two
DHSE Kerala follows a grading system for the students. When the Kerala board Plus 2 result 2023 is announced, the board will release the total number of students who have secured the top grades. The Kerala Plus Two grades and the marks are given below
|
Grade
|
Marks
|
A+
|
90 - 100 per cent (Outstanding)
|
A:
|
80 - 89 per cent (Excellent)
|
B+
|
70 - 79 per cent (Very Good)
|
B
|
60 - 69 per cent (Good)
|
C+
|
50 - 59 per cent (Above Average)
|
C
|
40 - 49 per cent (Average)
|
D+
|
30 - 39 per cent (Marginal)
|
D
|
20 - 29 per cent (Need Improvement)
|
E
|
Below 20 per cent (Need Improvement
Official Links To Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2023
Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2023 will be announced on the official website by May 2023. The board will announce the result on the official website -
- dhsekerala.gov.in.
- keralaresults.nic.in