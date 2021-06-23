Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Answer Key 2021 Out @keralapsc.gov.in, Download Final Keys PDF Here

Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Answer Key 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for Common Preliminary Examination for Plus 2 Level for Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. Candidates can download KPSC Answer Key from the official website - keralapsc.gov.in.
Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Answer Key Links are given below. The candidates can download Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Final Answer Key, directly, through the links:
Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Answer Key Download Link for Malayalam
Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Answer Key Malayalam Download Link for 10 April
Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Answer Key Tamil Download Link
Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Answer Key Kannada Download Link
How to Download Kerala Plus Two Prelims Answer Key ?
- Go to official website - https://keralapsc.gov.in/
- Click on ‘Download Tab’, given on the homepage and go to ‘ANSWER KEY- OMR Exam’
- A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Download’ given against 'QUESTION CODE : 042/2021 COMMON PRELIMINARY EXAM (PLUS 2 LEVEL) MEDIUM OF QUESTION : Malayalam DATE OF TEST:18-04-2021’ OR QUESTION CODE : 042/2021 COMMON PRELIMINARY EXAM (PLUS 2 LEVEL) MEDIUM OF QUESTION : Tamil’ OR ‘QUESTION CODE : 042/2021 COMMON PRELIMINARY EXAM (PLUS 2 LEVEL) MEDIUM OF QUESTION : Kannada’ OR ‘QUESTION CODE : 041/2021 COMMON PRELIMINARY EXAM (PLUS 2 LEVEL) MEDIUM OF QUESTION : Malayalam’
- Download Kerala PSC Plus 2 Prelims Answer Key PDF
- Take a print out for future use\
-
-