Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Answer Key 2021 Out @keralapsc.gov.in, Download Final Keys PDF Here

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for Common Preliminary Examination for Plus 2 Level  for Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

Created On: Jun 23, 2021 17:27 IST
Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Answer Key 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for Common Preliminary Examination for Plus 2 Level  for Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. Candidates can download KPSC Answer Key from the official website - keralapsc.gov.in.

Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Answer Key Links are given below. The candidates can download Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Final Answer Key, directly, through the links:

Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Answer Key Download Link for Malayalam

Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Answer Key Malayalam Download Link for 10 April

Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Answer Key Tamil Download Link

Kerala PSC Plus Two Prelims Answer Key Kannada Download Link

How to Download Kerala Plus Two Prelims Answer Key ?

  1. Go to official website - https://keralapsc.gov.in/
  2. Click on ‘Download Tab’, given on the homepage and go to ‘ANSWER KEY- OMR Exam’
  3. A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Download’ given against 'QUESTION CODE : 042/2021 COMMON PRELIMINARY EXAM (PLUS 2 LEVEL) MEDIUM OF QUESTION : Malayalam  DATE OF TEST:18-04-2021’ OR QUESTION CODE : 042/2021 COMMON PRELIMINARY EXAM (PLUS 2 LEVEL) MEDIUM OF QUESTION : Tamil’ OR ‘QUESTION CODE : 042/2021   COMMON PRELIMINARY EXAM (PLUS 2 LEVEL)    MEDIUM OF QUESTION : Kannada’ OR ‘QUESTION CODE : 041/2021   COMMON PRELIMINARY EXAM (PLUS 2 LEVEL)    MEDIUM OF QUESTION : Malayalam’
  4. Download Kerala PSC Plus 2 Prelims Answer Key PDF
  5. Take a print out for future use\
Comments