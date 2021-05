Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 250+ Teacher, Clerk, AE, Steno, Executive Assistant, LDC & Other Posts @keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has published the recruitment notifications for various posts such as High School Teacher, Junior Language Teacher, Junior Clerk,Assistant Professor, Nursing Tutor, State Tax Officer, Assistant Engineer, Junior Manager, Lecturer, Artist, Overseer, Executive Assistant, Clerk, Assistant Surgeon, Manager, Assistant Prison Officer, High School Teacher, Lab Technician and Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 02 June 2021 on KPSC website - keralapsc.gov.in. .

Important Date

Last date for submission of online application: 02 June 2021

KPSC Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor in Anatomy - Medical Education (Cat.No.473/20) Head of Section in Architecture - Technical Education (Polytechnic Colleges) (Cat.No.474/20) Agricultural Officer - Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare Department (Cat.No.475/20) Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - Public Works/ Irrigation (Cat.No.476/20) Lecturer in Dance (Kerala Natanam) - Collegiate Education (Music colleges) (Cat.No.477/20) Legal Assistant Gr.II - Law Department-Govt Secretariat (Cat.No.478/20) Legal Assistant Gr.II - Law Department-Govt Secretariat-(By transfer) (Cat.No.479/20) Legal Assistant Gr.II - Law Department-Govt Secretariat-(By transfer) (Cat.No.480/20) Draftsman Gr. I - Kerala Water Authority (Cat.No.481/20) Assistant Kannada Translator Gr.II - Law Department - Kerala Govt. Secretariat (Cat.No.482/20) I Grade Draftsman/I Grade Overseer (Civil) - Public Works/Irrigation (Cat.No.483/20) Rehabilitation Technician Gr II (Prosthetics/ Orthotics/Leather works) - Medical Education Service. (Cat.No.484/20) Draftsman Gr.II - Kerala Water Authority (Cat.No.485/20) Nurse Gr II - Government Homoeopathic Medical Colleges (Cat.No.486/20) Divisional Accounts Officer - Kerala Water Authority (Cat.No.487/20) Artist Modeller - Museums and Zoos (Cat.No.488/20) Architectural Draftsman Gr III - PWD (Architectural Wing) (Cat.No.489/20) Pump Operator - Museums and Zoos (Cat.No.490/20) Stenographer - Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (Cat.No.491/20) Receptionist Cum Telephone Operator - Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (Cat.No.492/20) L P School Teacher (Tamil Medium) - Education (Cat.No.493/20) Librarian Grade IV - Kerala Municipal Common Service (Cat.No.494-497/20) Work Superintendent - Soil Survey and Soil Conservation Department (Cat.No.498/20) Assistant Sub Inspector (SR for ST only) - Kerala Police Service (Cat.No.499/20) Junior Consultant (General Surgery) - Health Services-IV NCA-Viswakarma (Cat.No.500/20) Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) Mathematics - Kerala Higher Secondary Education-III NCA-ST (Cat.No.501/20) Dental Hygienist Gr.II - Health Services III NCA-ST (Cat.No.502/20) Lower Division Clerk - Kerala State Coir Corporation Limited-I NCA-OBC (Cat.No.503/20) High School Teacher (Mathematics) (Malayalam Medium) - Education I NCA-ST (Cat.No.504/20) High School Teacher (Mathematics)- Tamil Medium - Education-I NCA-D/M/E/T/B (Cat.No.505-507/20) High School Teacher (Hindi) - Education I NCA-SIUCN (Cat.No.508/20) Full Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic) - LPS - Education-IIII NCA-Viswakarma (Cat.No.509/20) Full Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic) – LPS - Education-II NCA-SIUCN/LC/AI (Cat.No.510-511/20) Sergeant - Various-II NCA-ST (Cat.No.512/20) Part Time High School Teacher (Arabic) - Education-I NCA-LC/AI/E/T/B (Cat.No.513-514/20) Lower Division Clerk (From Ex-servicemen only) - NCC/Sainik Welfare-II NCA-ST (Cat.No.515/20) Lower Division Clerk (From Ex-servicemen only) - NCC/Sainik Welfare-IV NCA-ST (Cat.No.516/20) Lower Division Clerk (From Ex-servicemen only) - NCC/Sainik Welfare-I NCA-SCCC/M/SC/V (Cat.No.517-520/20) L.D. Typist/Clerk Typist/Typist Clerk (Ex-Servicemen Only) - N.C.C./SAINIK WELFARE-I NCA-LC/AI/SC (Cat.No.521-522/20) Lower Division Clerk (Tamil and Malayalam knowing) - Various-I NCA-Muslim (Cat.No.523/20) Part Time High School Teacher (Urdu) - Education-III NCA-LC/AI (Cat.No.524/20) Part Time High School Teacher (Arabic) - Education-VIII NCA-ST (Cat.No.525/20) Part Time High School Teacher (Urdu) - Education-VI NCA-SC (Cat.No.526/20) Part Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic) - UPS - Education-I NCA-V/E/T/B (Cat.No.527-528/20) Driver Gr.II (HDV) (Ex-servicemen only) - NCC/Sainik Welfare-I NCA-SC/Muslim (Cat.No.529-530/20) Driver Gr.II (HDV) (Ex-servicemen only) - NCC/Sainik Welfare-II NCA-SC (Cat.No.531/20)

Eligibility Criteria for Kerala PSC Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be 7th class passed,/SLC/ HSC/ Degree/ Engineering/ Diploma/ Master Degree from recognized board or university. For more information on eligibility, check detailed notification link below.

How to apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021 ?



Interested candidates can apply online through online mode on keralapsc.gov.in or before 02 June 2021.

