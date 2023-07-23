Kerala SET Answer Key 2023 to Release Soon at lbsedp.lbscentre.in: Details Here

Kerala SET Answer Key 2023 will be released by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology on the official website i.e. lbsedp.lbscentre.in. Candidate can check the direct link below.

Kerala SET Answer Key 2023: LBS Centre for Science and Technology will soon release the answer key of the Kerala SET Exam 2023. Kerala SET July 2023 conducted on July 23. Those who have attended the exam, today, are advised to stay tuned to this page for the latest updates

Kerala SET Answer Key PDF

The answer key will be released on the official website. A PDF file will be made for all the subjects and for all booklets will be made available shortly. The direct links for PDFs will also be provided here

Kerala SET Objection Against Answer Key 2023: How to Submit Objection ?

Complaints, if any, from the candidates regarding the answer keys may be sent to the Director, LBS Centre, in writing, within five calendar days from the date of publication of the keys. The complaint should be accompanied by a DD for `300/- for each question challenged by the candidates. The DD should be drawn from any branch of a nationalised bank in favour of the Director, LBS Centre payable at Thiruvananthapuram.

If the complaint/complaints regarding a question or questions are found genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded to the complainant.

Complaints not accompanied by the prescribed fee and supporting documents will not be permitted. The complaints, received will be placed before a panel of experts constituted by the Director, LBS Centre and the decision of the experts will be final. Complaints received after five calendar days from the date of publication of answer keys will not be entertained

Exclusion of Question(s) from Evaluation

The Director of, LBS Centre is authorised to exclude from evaluation any question or questions found to be wrong or question/s with answers not appropriate, as recommended by the panel of experts. When a question(s) is/are excluded from evaluation, the mark(s) allotted to that question(s) is/are also excluded from evaluation

How to download Kerala SET answer key 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps to check the answer key:

Go to the official website - http://lbsedp.lbscentre.in

Click on the 'Answer Keys' link

Now, Kerala SET Subject-wise answer key PDF will appear on the screen

Download the answer key

Take the print out of the answer key for future use

Kerala SET July Result 2023

The details of marks and the eligibility status secured by the candidates who appeared for SET JULY- 2023 will be published on the websites of the LBS Centre. Those who are eligible to be declared successful shall have to produce the required documents for verification and the issue of the certificate.