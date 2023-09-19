Kerala SSLC, HSE Time Table 2023-24: Download Exam Date Sheet PDF

Kerala Board Time Table 2024: The Kerala Board Exams 2024 Date Sheet for SSLC and Plus Two is out. As per the schedule, the 10th class exam will begin from March 4 while 12th class exam will begin from March 1, 2024.

Check Kerala SSLC, HSE Time Table 2023-24: Download Exam Date Sheet PDF
Check Kerala SSLC, HSE Time Table 2023-24: Download Exam Date Sheet PDF

Kerala Board SSLC, HSE Exam Dates 2024: The Kerala Board of Public Examination has released the latest 2024 KBPE Board examination scheduled for SSLC (Class 10) and HSE (Class 12).  According to this latest timetable, the SSLC examinations will start from March 4th. The SSLC Kerala board exams 2024 will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM or 12.15 PM, based on the subject. Meanwhile, the Kerala Plus Two board exams are set to commence on March 1, 2024 from 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM, excluding practicals. Students will have a cool time of 15 minutes before they start their examination.

Kerala Board Exam Time Table 2024 Highlights

 

SSLC (Class 10)

HSE (Class 12)

Board

Kerala Board of Public Examination

Kerala Board of Public Examination

Exam 

State Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC)

Higher Secondary Education (HSE)

Exam Start Date

March 4, 2024

March 1, 2024

Exam End Date

March 25, 2024

March 26, 2024

Exam Start Time

9.30 to 11.15 AM and 9.30 AM to 12.15 PM

9.30 AM to 12.15 PM

Practical Exam Date

-

January 22, 2024

Model Exam Date

February 19 to 23, 2024

February 15 to February 21, 2024

Kerala SSLC Date Sheet 2024

Kerala Board Exam Time Table 2024 Class 10  is given below:

Career Counseling

Subjects

Date

First language - part 1

March 4, 2024

English

March 6, 2024

Mathematics

March 11, 2024

First language - part 2

March 13, 2024

Physics

March 15, 2024

Hindi

March 18, 2024

General Knowledge

March 18, 2024

Chemistry

March 20, 2024

Biology

March 22, 2024

Social Science

March 25, 2024

 

Kerala SSLC Date Sheet 2024 PDF Download

Kerala HSE Plus Two Date Sheet 2024

Kerala Board Exam Time Table 2024 Class 12  is given below:

Subjects

Exam Dates

Physics, sociology, anthropology

March 1, 2024

Home science, Gandhian studies, philosophy, journalism, computer science, statistics

March 5, 2024

Mathematics, Part III languages, Sanskrit Sastra

March 7, 2024

Chemistry, history, Islamic history and culture, business studies, communicative English

March 14, 2024

Geography, music, social work, geology, accountancy

March 16, 2024

Biology, electronics, political science, Sanskrit Sahithya, computer application, English literature

March 19, 2024

Part I English, Part II languages, computer science and information technology

March 23, 2024

Economics, electronic systems

March 26, 2024

 

Kerala HSE Date Sheet 2024 PDF Download

Kerala Board Of Public Examination

The Kerala Board of Public Examination is the state educational institution of Kerala. It regulates the secondary and higher secondary education for Kerala board and conducts the SSLC (Class 10) and DHSE (Class 12) examinations annually. KBPE conducts all public exams in Kerala like DHSE, SSLC and ALEVEL, KTET, TTC, THSLC, KGTE, etc. With a commitment to quality education, the board diligently designs and releases examination schedules, syllabi, and results. It empowers students, providing students with opportunities to excel academically. It was established in the year of 1965 with the goal - Reach The Unreached. As a symbol of educational excellence, the Kerala Board of Public Examination continues to guide and nurture young minds towards a brighter future.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next