Kerala SSLC, HSE Time Table 2023-24: Download Exam Date Sheet PDF

Kerala Board SSLC, HSE Exam Dates 2024: The Kerala Board of Public Examination has released the latest 2024 KBPE Board examination scheduled for SSLC (Class 10) and HSE (Class 12). According to this latest timetable, the SSLC examinations will start from March 4th. The SSLC Kerala board exams 2024 will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM or 12.15 PM, based on the subject. Meanwhile, the Kerala Plus Two board exams are set to commence on March 1, 2024 from 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM, excluding practicals. Students will have a cool time of 15 minutes before they start their examination.
Kerala Board Exam Time Table 2024 Highlights
|
SSLC (Class 10)
|
HSE (Class 12)
|
Board
|
Kerala Board of Public Examination
|
Kerala Board of Public Examination
|
Exam
|
State Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC)
|
Higher Secondary Education (HSE)
|
Exam Start Date
|
March 4, 2024
|
March 1, 2024
|
Exam End Date
|
March 25, 2024
|
March 26, 2024
|
Exam Start Time
|
9.30 to 11.15 AM and 9.30 AM to 12.15 PM
|
9.30 AM to 12.15 PM
|
Practical Exam Date
|
-
|
January 22, 2024
|
Model Exam Date
|
February 19 to 23, 2024
|
February 15 to February 21, 2024
Kerala SSLC Date Sheet 2024
Kerala Board Exam Time Table 2024 Class 10 is given below:
|
Subjects
|
Date
|
First language - part 1
|
March 4, 2024
|
English
|
March 6, 2024
|
Mathematics
|
March 11, 2024
|
First language - part 2
|
March 13, 2024
|
Physics
|
March 15, 2024
|
Hindi
|
March 18, 2024
|
General Knowledge
|
March 18, 2024
|
Chemistry
|
March 20, 2024
|
Biology
|
March 22, 2024
|
Social Science
|
March 25, 2024
|
Kerala SSLC Date Sheet 2024 PDF Download
Kerala HSE Plus Two Date Sheet 2024
Kerala Board Exam Time Table 2024 Class 12 is given below:
|
Subjects
|
Exam Dates
|
Physics, sociology, anthropology
|
March 1, 2024
|
Home science, Gandhian studies, philosophy, journalism, computer science, statistics
|
March 5, 2024
|
Mathematics, Part III languages, Sanskrit Sastra
|
March 7, 2024
|
Chemistry, history, Islamic history and culture, business studies, communicative English
|
March 14, 2024
|
Geography, music, social work, geology, accountancy
|
March 16, 2024
|
Biology, electronics, political science, Sanskrit Sahithya, computer application, English literature
|
March 19, 2024
|
Part I English, Part II languages, computer science and information technology
|
March 23, 2024
|
Economics, electronic systems
|
March 26, 2024
|
Kerala HSE Date Sheet 2024 PDF Download
Kerala Board Of Public Examination
The Kerala Board of Public Examination is the state educational institution of Kerala. It regulates the secondary and higher secondary education for Kerala board and conducts the SSLC (Class 10) and DHSE (Class 12) examinations annually. KBPE conducts all public exams in Kerala like DHSE, SSLC and ALEVEL, KTET, TTC, THSLC, KGTE, etc. With a commitment to quality education, the board diligently designs and releases examination schedules, syllabi, and results. It empowers students, providing students with opportunities to excel academically. It was established in the year of 1965 with the goal - Reach The Unreached. As a symbol of educational excellence, the Kerala Board of Public Examination continues to guide and nurture young minds towards a brighter future.