Kerala SSLC, HSE Time Table 2023-24: Download Exam Date Sheet PDF

Kerala Board Time Table 2024: The Kerala Board Exams 2024 Date Sheet for SSLC and Plus Two is out. As per the schedule, the 10th class exam will begin from March 4 while 12th class exam will begin from March 1, 2024.

Kerala Board SSLC, HSE Exam Dates 2024: The Kerala Board of Public Examination has released the latest 2024 KBPE Board examination scheduled for SSLC (Class 10) and HSE (Class 12). According to this latest timetable, the SSLC examinations will start from March 4th. The SSLC Kerala board exams 2024 will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM or 12.15 PM, based on the subject. Meanwhile, the Kerala Plus Two board exams are set to commence on March 1, 2024 from 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM, excluding practicals. Students will have a cool time of 15 minutes before they start their examination.

Kerala Board Exam Time Table 2024 Highlights

SSLC (Class 10) HSE (Class 12) Board Kerala Board of Public Examination Kerala Board of Public Examination Exam State Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Higher Secondary Education (HSE) Exam Start Date March 4, 2024 March 1, 2024 Exam End Date March 25, 2024 March 26, 2024 Exam Start Time 9.30 to 11.15 AM and 9.30 AM to 12.15 PM 9.30 AM to 12.15 PM Practical Exam Date - January 22, 2024 Model Exam Date February 19 to 23, 2024 February 15 to February 21, 2024

Kerala SSLC Date Sheet 2024

Kerala Board Exam Time Table 2024 Class 10 is given below:

Subjects Date First language - part 1 March 4, 2024 English March 6, 2024 Mathematics March 11, 2024 First language - part 2 March 13, 2024 Physics March 15, 2024 Hindi March 18, 2024 General Knowledge March 18, 2024 Chemistry March 20, 2024 Biology March 22, 2024 Social Science March 25, 2024

Kerala HSE Plus Two Date Sheet 2024

Kerala Board Exam Time Table 2024 Class 12 is given below:

Subjects Exam Dates Physics, sociology, anthropology March 1, 2024 Home science, Gandhian studies, philosophy, journalism, computer science, statistics March 5, 2024 Mathematics, Part III languages, Sanskrit Sastra March 7, 2024 Chemistry, history, Islamic history and culture, business studies, communicative English March 14, 2024 Geography, music, social work, geology, accountancy March 16, 2024 Biology, electronics, political science, Sanskrit Sahithya, computer application, English literature March 19, 2024 Part I English, Part II languages, computer science and information technology March 23, 2024 Economics, electronic systems March 26, 2024

Kerala Board Of Public Examination

The Kerala Board of Public Examination is the state educational institution of Kerala. It regulates the secondary and higher secondary education for Kerala board and conducts the SSLC (Class 10) and DHSE (Class 12) examinations annually. KBPE conducts all public exams in Kerala like DHSE, SSLC and ALEVEL, KTET, TTC, THSLC, KGTE, etc. With a commitment to quality education, the board diligently designs and releases examination schedules, syllabi, and results. It empowers students, providing students with opportunities to excel academically. It was established in the year of 1965 with the goal - Reach The Unreached. As a symbol of educational excellence, the Kerala Board of Public Examination continues to guide and nurture young minds towards a brighter future.