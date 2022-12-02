Kerala TET Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Career Growth

Kerala TET Exam to be held on 3rd and 4th December 2022 for selection of Teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School classes in Kerala.

Kerala TET Salary 2022: The Pareeksha Bhawan, Kerala will be conducting the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2022) for the selection of eligible candidates as Teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School classes in the state of Kerala. The KTET 2022 Written Exam will be held on 3rd and 4th December 2022. The Kerala TET Admit Card 2022 is available for download.

Meanwhile, candidates interested in the Kerala TET exam can check the salary for KTET Teachers, pay scale according to posts, allowances, and career growth policy here.

Kerala TET 2022 Calendar

The candidates can check out the important dates corresponding to the different events of the Kerala TET exam below.

Events Dates KTET Application Start Date 25th October 2022 KTET Application End Date 11th November 2022 KTET Admit Card 2022 Download 28th November 2022 onwards KTET 2022 Dates 3rd & 4th December 2022

Kerala TET Salary Structure

The Kerala TET examination is held majorly for three profiles, Art teacher, High School teacher and Primary and Upper primary teacher. The concerned authorities have notified the pay scale of each of these profiles. The following table consists of the monthly salary break up for the Kerala TET profiles.

Kerala TET Teacher Salary 2022 Salary Inputs Primary, Upper Primary and Physical Education Teacher High School teacher Art Craft Teacher Grade Pay Rs. 35600-75400 Rs 41300-87000 Rs 31100-66800 Pay Level 6 8 5 Basic Pay 35,600 41,300 31,100 HRA 9558 15,618 11,780 DA 13452 11,097 8370 TA 4968 4968 4968 Gross Salary 63,378 72,783 56,118 Annual Package 7.60 LPA 8.73 LPA 6.73 LPA

Kerala TET Allowances

Apart from the basic pay promised to the candidates, they will also be paid allowances admissible to any government job. These allowances are the reason for making the monthly salary hefty. Go through the section below to know about the allowances admissible to Kerala TET teachers.

Dearness Allowance

Dearness allowance is a monthly allowance that is paid to teachers to adjust to the current inflation rate. This is revised on a quarterly or half-yearly basis and is calculated over the basic pay. The Kerala government has agreed to pay 28% of the basic pay as a dearness allowance. The latest formula to calculate DA is,

% of DA = {(Average AICPI for past 12 months – 306.1)}/ 306.1 x 100

House Rent Allowance

House Rent Allowance (HRA) is paid by the board for paying the house rent. It is usually paid on the basis of the level of the city that the candidate is living in. Presently, the Kerala government has divided the cities into three tiers, A, B and C. There are separate HRA % for each of these cities. HRA is usually paid as a percentage of the basic pay promised. Refer to the table below to know about the admissible HRA rates.

Class City Type Rate (% of Basic pay) Class A Corporation limits of the cities of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur 10 Class B Municipalities at District Headquarters 8 Class C Municipalities other than those at District Headquarters 6 Class D Panchayaths 4

Travelling Allowance

Travelling allowance is paid to employees to such that they are able to commute from one place to another to fulfill their official duties. As per the rules, the lower primary teacher will get Rs 500 and the upper primary teacher will get Rs 650.

Spectacle Allowance

Those employees who complete five years of service as a Kerala TET teacher will be eligible for this allowance. The government has fixed Rs 1500 to be paid to the teacher once in five years.

Hill Tract Allowance

This allowance shall be paid to those who are posted in the hilly areas of Kerala state.

Pay Level Allowance Per month Upto Rs. 25100 Rs. 300 Between Rs. 25100 -43400 Rs. 450 Rs .43400 & above Rs. 500

Other Allowances

Apart from the above-promised allowances there are other allowances that shall be paid. These include Additional Special Allowances, Permanent Travelling Allowance, Special Allowances, Compensatory Allowance, Risk Allowance, Non-practising Allowance, and Permanent Conveyance Allowance.

Kerala TET Career Growth

Post-qualifying the Kerala TET exam, a candidate will be eligible for promising career growth. The candidate will be able to get the same by appearing in promotional exams from time to time. The final promotion shall be subjected to them qualifying for these exams with high marks. The Kerala state government follows a promotional hierarchy for the KTET teachers that can be checked in the section below.

Primary teacher

Upper primary teacher

Assistant teacher

Senior teacher

Vice Principal

Principal

