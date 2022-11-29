KTET 2022 Exam on 3rd/4th December: Check Mock Test, Shift Timings, Exam Instructions, Qualifying Marks

KTET Exam Instructions 2022: The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2022) will be held on 3rd and 4th December 2022 by the Pareeksha Bhawan, Kerala for eligible candidates for selection as Teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School classes in the state of Kerala. Candidates appearing for the KTET 2022 should check the exam dates, shift timings, qualifying marks, and important exam instructions.

KTET 2022 Calendar

Events Dates KTET Application Start Date 25th October 2022 KTET Application End Date 11th November 2022 KTET Admit Card 2022 Download 28th November 2022 onwards KTET 2022 Dates 3rd & 4th December 2022

KTET Exam Pattern 2022

As per the KTET exam pattern, there are four categories as follows: Category-I (for classes I to V), Category-II (for classes VI to VIII), Category-III (for classes VIII to X), and Category-IV (for Language Teachers).

The KTET exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. Each category carries a total of 150 MCQs for a total of 150 marks. As per the KTET marking scheme, one mark is awarded for every correct response and there are no negative markings in the exam.. Apart from that, candidates should download the official Kerala TET syllabus PDF to get insights into the topics usually asked in the TET exam. They should adhere to the exam preparation strategy based on the latest syllabus and exam trends to obtain the desired marks in the exam.

KTET Paper Pattern for Category I

Subject Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I- Malayalam/Kannada/Tamil 30 30 Language II- Arabic/English 30 30 Environmental Science 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Total 150 150

KTET Exam Pattern for Category II

Subject Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I: Kannada/Malayalam/Tamil/English 30 30 Language II: Malayalam/English/Hindi/ Arabic/Urdu/Sanskrit 30 30 Mathematics and Science Or Social science 60 60 Total 150 150

KTET Exam Pattern for Category III

Subject Questions Marks Adolescent Psychology, Theories of Learning and Teaching Aptitude 40 40 Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada 30 30 Subject-specific areas (Content & Pedagogy) 80 80 Total 150 150

KTET Exam Pattern for Category IV

Subject Questions Marks Child Development/Cognitive Science 30 30 Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada 40 40 Subjects specific paper (Content & Pedagogy) 80 80 Total 150 150

KTET 2022 Exam Schedule, Shift Timings

A person who scores 60% or more in the K-TET examination will be considered ‘KTET passed’ or ‘K-TET qualified'. These will be the qualifying marks for all categories.

NOTE: However, qualifying K-TET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only an eligibility condition for appointment. A person who has qualified for K-TET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

Negative Marks: There shall be no negative marks for the test.

KTET 2022 Important Exam Instructions

1. Candidates should be present at the examination centre, as allotted in the admission card, at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidates should not bring no other paper except the Admit Card to the examination hall.

2. Exam will be conducted in offline mode. Four sets of question booklets (A, B, C, D) will be distributed in each classroom. There will be three separate parts in the question booklet for each category. Candidates should ensure that they get the same set of question booklets for all the three parts. (Part 1, 2 & 3). Candidates must read the instructions given in the Answer Sheet carefully.

3. Use only black/blue ball point pen to mark in the answer sheet. Strictly follow the directions given on the answer sheet. Answers to the questions are to be marked with black/ blue ball point pen by darkening the relevant oval/circle completely.

4. In case of defect in the question booklets or answer sheet, he/she shall request the invigilator to change the same and get it replaced with the same set. Candidate must put his/her signature on the front page of the question booklets at the appropriate place, if he/she finds that there are no defects.

5. Candidates shall fill in his/her Roll No. and Test Booklet Number printed on the front page of the question booklet of Part I in the proper blocks as mentioned on the answer sheet. Candidates must put his/her signature at the appropriate place on the answer sheet with black/blue ball pen.

NOTE: Electronic devices such as Calculator/Mobile Phone etc. will not be allowed inside the examination hall. No candidate shall be permitted to leave the examination hall before the time fixed for the examination.

Kerala TET Admit Card 2022